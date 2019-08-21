Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Lowered Its Ugi New (UGI) Holding by $23.22 Million as Stock Price Declined; Ambev Sa (ABEV) Stock Price Rose While Altrinsic Global Advisors Cut Its Position by $1.80 Million

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 66.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 422,112 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 210,227 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65 million, down from 632,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $48.48. About 3.62M shares traded or 196.87% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 12/03/2018 – UGI Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 6th time since Oct-2012. (published 30-Jan); 02/05/2018 – UGI SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.67; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Rev $2.81B; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking The 134th Year Of Common Dividends And The 31st Consecutive Year Of Annual Dividend Increases; 06/03/2018 – UGI Corp Elects Alan N. Harris to Its Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.55; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Project

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 451,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 14.81M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.70M, down from 15.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.66. About 16.98M shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ And ‘brAAA’ Ratings On Ambev S.A; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Global Emerging Adds CCB, Exits SK Hynix, Cuts Ambev; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AMBEV SAYS QUILMES, CCU DEAL CONCLUDED TODAY

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94B and $31.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Park Hotels Resorts Inc by 79,897 shares to 171,197 shares, valued at $5.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 29,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 890,562 shares, and has risen its stake in Technipfmc Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Copeland Cap Limited Liability Company invested 0.2% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Rmb Capital Mngmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 82,962 shares. Globeflex Ltd Partnership invested in 26,171 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 26,300 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 77,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. North Carolina-based Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.01% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited invested in 10,703 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Peddock Capital Llc owns 1,654 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 0.01% or 10,093 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking accumulated 143,428 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Macquarie Grp Incorporated stated it has 5,700 shares. Stephens Ar invested 0.01% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 7,443 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Korea Invest Corp owns 191,800 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. First Republic Inv Management owns 6,065 shares.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11 billion and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co L (NYSE:SHG) by 17,104 shares to 47,773 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40M shares, and has risen its stake in American Renal Associates Ho.

Analysts await Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ABEV’s profit will be $802.90 million for 23.30 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Ambev S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.