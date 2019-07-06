Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Lowered Baxter Intl (BAX) Holding by $10.97 Million; Share Price Rose; Scopia Capital Management LP Increased Its Stake in Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) by $17.73 Million as Valuation Rose

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 479,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.11M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.28M, up from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $44.07. About 468,672 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 37.15% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES EMFLAZA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $90 AND $110 MLN; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR $ 0.03; 27/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 4Q EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – MK&A BOUGHT BY FORMER PTC THERAPEUTICS PRESIDENT CLAUDIA; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES TRANSLARNA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $170 AND $185 MLN; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 14/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 26.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 135,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 369,282 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.03 million, down from 504,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $82.01. About 987,983 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.78, REV VIEW $11.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.85 TO $2.93 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale Of RECOTHROM® And PREVELEAK® To Baxter; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 14/05/2018 – Tim Baxter Named Chief Executive Officer of Delta Galil Premium Brands; 19/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Buy of Recothrom, Preveleak From Mallinckrodt; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – BRENT BAXTER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: NO PLANS TO RELOCATE PLANTS FROM PUERTO RICO; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Baxter to ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity. On Monday, January 7 the insider Utter Christine Marie sold $10,321. $2,884 worth of stock was sold by Souza Marcio on Monday, January 7. 66,225 PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) shares with value of $2.00 million were bought by SCHMERTZLER MICHAEL. 2,512 PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) shares with value of $87,292 were sold by Peltz Stuart Walter.

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11B and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 142,941 shares to 13.23M shares, valued at $344.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 595,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 749,538 shares, and cut its stake in Zogenix Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold PTCT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.24 million shares or 22.53% more from 45.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl Inc invested 0.01% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Franklin Resource reported 3.74M shares. Great Point Prtnrs Llc holds 6.76% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 1.81 million shares. Moody Savings Bank Trust Division reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 15,003 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Company holds 0% or 20,109 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Washington-based fund reported 132,439 shares. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). The Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Principal Group Inc reported 43,698 shares. Kepos Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.09% or 32,294 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advsr holds 0.04% or 138,464 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 68,003 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). California State Teachers Retirement invested 0.01% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94B and $31.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 37,395 shares to 48,948 shares, valued at $7.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masonite Intl Corp New (NYSE:DOOR) by 203,242 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,563 shares, and has risen its stake in Park Hotels Resorts Inc.

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 5.19% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.77 per share. BAX’s profit will be $411.42M for 25.31 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp stated it has 442,408 shares or 3.38% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Rodgers Brothers Inc has invested 0.46% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Garrison Asset Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 4,778 shares. 3,800 were accumulated by Field And Main Fincl Bank. Colonial Tru holds 0.78% or 50,668 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Company holds 0.13% or 49,258 shares in its portfolio. Murphy Incorporated owns 19,701 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.93% or 4.48M shares. 3,890 were reported by Arrow. Ibm Retirement Fund has 7,625 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Company holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 11,920 shares. Asset Management One Limited invested in 0.11% or 241,226 shares. Kcm Inv Advsr Ltd Co reported 5,631 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.