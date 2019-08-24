Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Lifted Its Churchill Downs (CHDN) Holding; Axos Financial (AX) Shorts Decreased By 2.49%

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) stake by 206.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans acquired 6,259 shares as Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN)’s stock rose 20.61%. The Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 9,283 shares with $838,000 value, up from 3,024 last quarter. Churchill Downs Inc now has $4.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.19% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $121.29. About 223,266 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc. Announces Entry Into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – CHDN IN PACT WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECH PLATFORM; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs CEO says the Kentucky Derby is not the company’s most profitable venture, but it has allowed them to enter the online space and grow with new companies; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 19/04/2018 – DJ Churchill Downs Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHDN); 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Net $182M; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs inks deal for online sports betting in New Jersey

Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) had a decrease of 2.49% in short interest. AX’s SI was 6.23 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.49% from 6.39M shares previously. With 318,900 avg volume, 20 days are for Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX)’s short sellers to cover AX’s short positions. The SI to Axos Financial Inc’s float is 11.65%. The stock decreased 6.32% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $24.91. About 528,523 shares traded or 55.82% up from the average. Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) has declined 24.30% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.30% the S&P500.

Axos Financial, Inc. operates as the holding firm for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.52 billion. The firm offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It has a 10.04 P/E ratio. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to clients secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

More notable recent Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Axos Financial, Inc.'s (NYSE:AX) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance" on August 14, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Panagora Asset Inc has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 6,342 shares. Sei Invests has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). 55,505 are held by California Employees Retirement Sys. Moreover, Price T Rowe Md has 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Smithfield owns 45,000 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd accumulated 24,374 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Fincl invested 0.05% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated has 23,600 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.02% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 677,532 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0.03% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Company stated it has 12,975 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Pnc Svcs Grp reported 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). First Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) stake by 61,609 shares to 1.31M valued at $75.49 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (Prn) (IEFA) stake by 44,871 shares and now owns 151,701 shares. Ishares Tr (TIP) was reduced too.