Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Lifted Hartford Finl Svcs Group (HIG) Stake; FREENET AG ORDINARY SHARES NAMEN-AKT FE (FRTAF) Sellers Increased By 1.35% Their Shorts

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (HIG) stake by 1.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans acquired 23,157 shares as Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (HIG)’s stock rose 8.62%. The Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 1.26M shares with $62.45M value, up from 1.23M last quarter. Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc now has $21.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $58.14. About 1.51 million shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 0.91% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 15/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – IN PROCESS OF AMENDING, EXTENDING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, WITH REDUCTION IN SIZE OF FACILITY TO $750 MLN; 26/04/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS $1.27, EST. $1.07; 26/04/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC QTRLY EARNED PREMIUMS $3,927 MLN VS $3,438 MLN; 09/04/2018 – The Hartford Launches Admitted Cyber Liability Policy; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – ON MARCH 29, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO $1 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED OCTOBER 31, 2014 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINL EXPECTS TO ENTER AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT; 13/03/2018 – Hartford Fincl to Enter Into Amendment In Existing Credit Pact; 14/05/2018 – York Adds Hartford Financial, Exits Qualcomm: 13F; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO AMENDMENT TO ITS EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CERTAIN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ON OR ABOUT MARCH END; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FACILITY FROM $1 BLN TO $750 MLN

FREENET AG ORDINARY SHARES NAMEN-AKT FE (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) had an increase of 1.35% in short interest. FRTAF’s SI was 210,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.35% from 207,600 shares previously. It closed at $22.65 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

freenet AG provides network-independent telecommunication services focusing on mobile communications, mobile Internet, TV and media, and digital lifestyle applications in Germany. The company has market cap of $2.50 billion. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its postpaid and prepaid services under the mobilcom-debitel brand, as well as no-frills services under the klarmobil, freenetMobile, callMobile, and debitel light brands.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased Spx Corp (SPW) stake by 32,612 shares to 119,196 valued at $4.15M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) stake by 201,283 shares and now owns 244,267 shares. Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) was reduced too.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $110,869 activity. Robinson David C also sold $110,869 worth of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) on Thursday, January 31.

