Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Increases Stake in Burlington Stores (BURL); As Deere & Co (DE) Shares Declined, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Has Lowered by $302,100 Its Stake

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,443 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, down from 26,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $160.49. About 109,384 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Sales of Agriculture & Turf Equipment Up About 14%; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Net $1.2B; 21/03/2018 – Deere & Co fears hit from Trump tariffs, retaliation -CEO; 26/04/2018 – Global Tractor Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 – Leading Manufacturers are Mahindra & Mahindra, John Deere, Tractors & Farm Equipment – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – Tractor maker Deere & Co fears a hit from Trump tariffs and retaliation on US exports; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO RAJESH KALATHUR CITES U.S. STEEL COSTS, LOGISTICS; 21/05/2018 – Deere Investors Waiting for Dividend Bump May Finally Get Wish; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co.: Previous Financial Services Net Income View Included $262M Provisional Tax Benefit Estimate, One-Time Deemed Earnings Repatriation Tax; 30/05/2018 – DEERE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 69C/SHR FROM 60C, EST. 67C; 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 6,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 181,686 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.47 million, up from 175,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $179.04. About 61,351 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 14.84% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 10/05/2018 – Mirae Asset Adds Burlington Stores, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.73 TO $5.83; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Gross Margin 41.2%, Up About 35 Basis Points; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05 TO $1.09, EST. 99C; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES QTRLY TOTAL SALES ON A 14 WEEK BASIS INCREASED 14.9% TO $1,937 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Net $82.6M; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Rev $1.52B; 08/03/2018 Burlington Stores 4Q Rev $1.94B; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.09; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Mgmt reported 20,617 shares. Maine-based Schroder Investment Mngmt Gp has invested 0% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). First Fincl Bank Of Hutchinson reported 2,877 shares stake. 1.79M were reported by Adage Cap Partners Grp Lc. Great Lakes Ltd holds 0.28% or 78,971 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability has 3.86M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 455,975 are owned by Clearbridge Invs Lc. Mutual Of America Lc stated it has 300 shares. J Goldman And Lp owns 6,774 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0.03% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). 1.03M are owned by Goldman Sachs Grp. Wellington Mngmt Llp holds 1.02M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Comerica Bancorporation owns 11,122 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Korea Investment holds 0.05% or 64,300 shares. Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Company has 39,105 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $5.95 million activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $426,900 was sold by MAGRINI JOYCE MANNING. Shares for $136,646 were sold by Vecchio Jennifer. Katz Marc also sold $1.30M worth of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) on Monday, February 4. The insider Kingsbury Thomas sold $3.37 million.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94 billion and $31.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Fuel Gas Co N J (NYSE:NFG) by 28,843 shares to 22,281 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 590,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 378,692 shares, and cut its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp, which manages about $265.33M and $186.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,210 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.87 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 556,162 were reported by Alliancebernstein Lp. Pacific Global Invest Mngmt reported 8,132 shares. Hilltop Incorporated holds 0.13% or 3,951 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World Markets, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 19,961 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa stated it has 0.1% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 201 shares. Northern Corporation reported 3.89M shares. Cookson Peirce And Inc accumulated 52,984 shares. Harvey Capital Management reported 2,140 shares. Wendell David Associate Inc has invested 0.25% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Quantres Asset Management Ltd invested in 3,700 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 10,863 shares. Hugh Johnson Advisors Limited Co holds 0.16% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 3,282 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc reported 0.17% stake.