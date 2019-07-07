Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Holding In Resmed (RMD) Was Has Boosted; Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Holder Evanson Asset Management Lowered Position

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 51.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 5,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,729 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $287,000, down from 9,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.84. About 273,520 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Resmed Inc (RMD) by 1218.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 76,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,288 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.56 million, up from 6,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Resmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.33. About 237,473 shares traded. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 10.45% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 26/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 21/03/2018 – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited vs ResMed Limited | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018; 06/04/2018 – Company Profile for ResMed; 26/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.N – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED 15 PCT TO $591.6 MLN; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Lifted 19% to A$14.36/Share by Morgans; 29/05/2018 – ResMed Transaction Is Expected to Be Finalized Before the End of the 1Q of FY19; 12/03/2018 – ResMed Ltd vs Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited | FWD Entered | 03/09/2018; 19/04/2018 – RESMED INC – AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR UNCOMMITTED OPTION TO INCREASE REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN ADDITIONAL $300 MLN; 26/04/2018 – RESMED 3Q ADJ. EPS $0.92, EST. $0.84; 09/03/2018 – ResMed Ltd vs Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited | FWD Entered | 03/08/2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold RMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 94.17 million shares or 5.09% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockland Tru reported 0.03% stake. 28,515 were accumulated by Advsr Asset. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.05% or 6,915 shares. Mirae Asset Limited reported 0.01% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Pnc Fincl Gp invested in 0.01% or 122,352 shares. Westwood Il holds 0.21% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. 27,198 were accumulated by Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 34,385 shares. Baillie Gifford & Co owns 4.80 million shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 105,788 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx stated it has 2,560 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of accumulated 1,502 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackay Shields Limited Company stated it has 29,958 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Westpac Banking, a Australia-based fund reported 199,844 shares. Intrust Natl Bank Na reported 0.23% of its portfolio in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $2.96 million activity. The insider Farrell Michael J. sold $646,330. Douglas Robert Andrew had sold 4,188 shares worth $478,186 on Tuesday, January 15. PENDARVIS DAVID also sold $416,730 worth of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) on Monday, February 4. Hollingshead James had sold 1,600 shares worth $152,144 on Friday, February 1.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94B and $31.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 321,742 shares to 14,546 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 4,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,703 shares, and cut its stake in Brinks Co (NYSE:BCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Tru reported 22,260 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0.05% or 24,422 shares. Icon Advisers Inc Com reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Virtu Fincl Ltd Co owns 32,509 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Leavell Management accumulated 89,527 shares. L S, a California-based fund reported 27,857 shares. 62,144 are held by Northstar Advsr Ltd Liability. First Allied Advisory owns 15,747 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The California-based Fincl Bank Of The West has invested 0.06% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Cohen Capital Inc has invested 0.6% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Washington Financial Bank accumulated 0.01% or 1,557 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 5,140 shares. Webster Financial Bank N A stated it has 200 shares. Counselors Inc holds 0.03% or 10,818 shares.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 0.95% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.05 per share. MMP’s profit will be $242.29M for 15.29 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.