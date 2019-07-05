Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Holding in Freeport (FCX) Has Trimmed by $2.25 Million; Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) Stock Price Rose While Sabby Management Has Cut Position by $1.06 Million

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 74.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 187,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,656 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $833,000, down from 251,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 9.05M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 33.02% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – Materials Down After Freeport Earnings – Materials Roundup; 06/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan: Langham Was Appointed to Board Under Standstill Pact With Icahn; 23/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S SOE MINISTER SOEMARNO COMMENTS ON FREEPORT DEAL; 07/05/2018 – Freeport Indonesia to remain Grasberg mine operator as deal gets “closer” -lnalum; 24/04/2018 – Freeport Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN – LANGHAM RESIGNATION WAS TENDERED IN ACCORDANCE WITH TERMS OF AGREEMENT FOLLOWING A DECREASE IN ICAHN GROUP’S SHARE OWNERSHIP; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT DISCUSSES ABRA PROJECT IN CHILE WITH CO-OWNER CODELCO; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT: INDONESIA DIVESTMENT BY RIO WOULD BE `VERY POSITIVE’; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS RIO IS DISCUSSING VALUE IN TALKS WITH INDONESIA; 11/05/2018 – Indonesia decree says mining permit holders need to divest 51 pct by 2019

Sabby Management Llc decreased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (BCLI) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabby Management Llc sold 265,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 745,205 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabby Management Llc who had been investing in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.20M market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.12. About 27,864 shares traded. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) has risen 5.03% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.60% the S&P500. Some Historical BCLI News: 13/03/2018 – Innovate Biopharmaceuticals appoints June Almenoff, M.D., Ph.D. as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer; 21/03/2018 – BrainStorm Appoints Two Leading Thought Leaders in the Fields of Neuroscience and Regenerative Medicine to its Scientific Advis; 25/05/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Issues Statement on “Right to Try” Legislation; 12/03/2018 – BrainStorm Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board and Appoints Neuroscientist Jerold Chun, M.D., Ph.D., to Chair; 08/03/2018 BrainStorm Announces Operational Highlights and Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 21/03/2018 – BrainStorm Appoints Two Leading Thought Leaders in the Fields of Neuroscience and Regenerative Medicine to its Scientific Advisory Board; 14/05/2018 – Brainstorm Cell Therptcs 1Q Loss $2.3M; 30/05/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics to Provide Corporate Update at the BIO International Convention; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCLI); 28/03/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics’ Phase 3 Trial of NurOwn® in ALS Now Open to Canadian Patients

Analysts await Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, up 75.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -83.33% EPS growth.

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 81.03% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.58 per share. FCX’s profit will be $159.57 million for 25.70 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Counsel invested in 10,825 shares. Tru Of Vermont reported 1,422 shares stake. Canandaigua Bancshares & Tru Co holds 0.06% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) or 24,151 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Company holds 32.38M shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Allstate Corp holds 35,792 shares. Cumberland Advsr holds 127,715 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Icahn Carl C, a New York-based fund reported 44.26M shares. Synovus Financial holds 0% or 7,225 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock holds 102.78 million shares. Hexavest has 5.04M shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Moors And Cabot owns 77,474 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 0.02% or 906,307 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 26,819 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 0% or 49,380 shares. Korea Corporation owns 569,764 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.18 million activity. 7,425 shares were sold by WHITMIRE C DONALD JR, worth $85,955 on Tuesday, February 12. QUIRK KATHLEEN L bought 50,000 shares worth $524,340.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94 billion and $31.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWX) by 76,955 shares to 145,631 shares, valued at $6.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (NYSE:RGA) by 54,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).