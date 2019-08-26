Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Upped Lhc Group (LHCG) Position By $756,580; Equity Residential (EQR) Sentiment Is 0.99

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased Lhc Group Inc (LHCG) stake by 1.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans acquired 6,878 shares as Lhc Group Inc (LHCG)’s stock rose 14.27%. The Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 537,571 shares with $59.60M value, up from 530,693 last quarter. Lhc Group Inc now has $3.75B valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $120.33. About 54,658 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 22/05/2018 – U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Chief Technology Officer Bruce D. Greenstein to Join LHC Group Management Team as Chief Innovation & Technology Officer; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.4% of LHC Group; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Announces New $500 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Net Service Rev $1.84 Billion to $1.89 Billion; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – ADJ SHR IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $3.45 TO $3.55 IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Updates 2018 Guidance for Combined Co; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Management LLC Exits Position in LHC Group; 19/04/2018 – LHC Group Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – ALMOST FAMILY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH LHC GROUP CO TERMINATED CREDIT FACILITY DATED AS OF DEC 5, 2016 – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages

Equity Residential (EQR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 184 funds increased or opened new positions, while 185 sold and decreased holdings in Equity Residential. The funds in our database now own: 316.17 million shares, down from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Equity Residential in top ten positions increased from 12 to 14 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 153 Increased: 141 New Position: 43.

The stock increased 0.24% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $82.95. About 592,963 shares traded. Equity Residential (EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C

Resolution Capital Ltd holds 10.96% of its portfolio in Equity Residential for 4.47 million shares. Green Street Investors Llc owns 258,300 shares or 10.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Apg Asset Management Us Inc. has 8.07% invested in the company for 14.62 million shares. The Connecticut-based Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc has invested 7.19% in the stock. Adelante Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 1.71 million shares.

Equity Residential, a real estate investment trust , engages in the acquisition, development, and management of multifamily properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $30.76 billion. As of December 31, 2007, it owned and invested in 579 properties in 24 states and the District of Columbia consisting of 152,821 units. It has a 41.43 P/E ratio. The firm qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Among 6 analysts covering LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. LHC Group has $14600 highest and $104 lowest target. $125’s average target is 3.88% above currents $120.33 stock price. LHC Group had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The stock of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Oppenheimer. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of LHCG in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, August 9. The stock of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) earned “Hold” rating by Craig Hallum on Friday, March 1. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, August 9. The stock of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by RBC Capital Markets. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $120 target in Monday, March 4 report.

