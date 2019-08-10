Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Upped Its Position in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by $898,614 as Market Valuation Declined; Apple (AAPL) Holder Independent Franchise Partners Llp Raised Stake by $125.52 Million

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 476.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 49,923 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 60,404 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 10,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $12.22. About 2.92M shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CONFIRMS 2020 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TARGET OF $2.0-$2.4 BLN; 23/03/2018 – Goodyear Names 35th Highway Hero; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: Expects JV to Generate Incremental $80M-$100M in Segment Operating Income in 2019 and 2020; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO QTRLY TIRE UNIT VOLUMES TOTALED 39 MLN, DOWN 2.5 PCT; 23/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Announces a New Natural Rubber Procurement Policy That Reflects Commitment to the Responsible Sourcing of Raw Materials; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa2 to Maricopa Co. SD 79 (Litchfield Elem), AZ’s GO bonds, Series 2018; 15/03/2018 Atlanta Bus Chrn: Goodyear picks Atlanta for an ‘operations support’ center (Video); 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: New Distribution Co to Complement Both Cos’ Networks of Existing Distributors; 29/05/2018 – Goodyear Engages Workforce Through Annual Global Week of Volunteering; 09/05/2018 – CTB, SHLD, GT and 1 more: Sears is expanding partnerships with Amazon: will now sell and install tires through Sears Autocenters, regardless of brand. – ! $CTB $SHLD $GT $AMZN

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 21.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 664,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 3.75 million shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $712.91M, up from 3.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple”; 23/04/2018 – European Commission announces ‘in-depth investigation’ into Apple’s Shazam deal; 12/03/2018 – Zero Hedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and another that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band; 02/05/2018 – The iPhone X was the most popular iPhone sold every week of Apple’s most recent quarter, Tim Cook told CNBC’s Jim Cramer; 08/05/2018 – APPLE: HOLDER OBJECTIONS TO SETTLEMENT TO BE FILED BY JULY 6; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s CFO Says Services Had `Sensational’ Quarter: TOPLive; 29/05/2018 – CNET: Rumors are brewing of a triple-camera Apple iPhone design; 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund; 29/03/2018 – LastMile Delivery Platform Will Enable SMBs and Cannabis Delivery Businesses to Effectively Manage Deliveries; Submits to Apple

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94B and $31.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 430,068 shares to 126,764 shares, valued at $7.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 194,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,779 shares, and cut its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $652,628 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.