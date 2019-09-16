Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Upped Its Consolidated Edison (ED) Stake by $2.20 Million; Market Value Declined; Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Lifted by $762,300

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 27.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc bought 12,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 55,400 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.51M, up from 43,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $64.33. About 3.07 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 35.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 25,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 95,932 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.41 million, up from 70,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $89.81. About 1.66M shares traded or 3.20% up from the average. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 370,588 shares to 9.11M shares, valued at $599.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 16,472 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement has 0.13% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 182,951 shares. De Burlo Gp Incorporated stated it has 0.08% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). The Florida-based Capital Wealth Planning Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.08% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.09% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Natl Bank Of New York Mellon reported 16.78 million shares. Prio Wealth Partnership stated it has 47,362 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 15,528 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) has 15,363 shares. Capstone Inv Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Hills Retail Bank Co holds 0.15% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 8,878 shares. Boston Common Asset Limited Liability Co holds 37,432 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Pettee Invsts has 0.41% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 0.11% or 21,739 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CTSH or GWRE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UBS turns bearish after Cognizant call – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “There’s A Lot To Like About Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upcoming 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Are Investors Undervaluing Cognizant (CTSH) Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since March 31, 2019, it had 51 insider buys, and 0 sales for $157,313 activity. Another trade for 54 shares valued at $4,569 was bought by Moore Elizabeth D. Another trade for 6 shares valued at $522 was bought by OATES JOSEPH P. Another trade for 27 shares valued at $2,329 was bought by McAvoy John. Nadkarni Gurudatta D bought $2,089 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Saturday, August 31. 27 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares with value of $2,358 were bought by Cawley Timothy. de la Bastide Lore bought 4 shares worth $348.

More important recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Con Ed execs faced questions from NYC Council over outages – Seeking Alpha”, Fool.com published: “Why More Services Are Coming to Residential Solar – The Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.