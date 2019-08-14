Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Upped Its Avery Dennison (AVY) Stake by $2.88 Million; Microchip Tech (MCHP) Valuation Declined While Bp Wealth Management Has Lowered by $4.29 Million Its Position

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microchip Tech (MCHP) by 37.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 52,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 88,028 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.30M, down from 140,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Tech for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.53% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $90.38. About 2.44 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 23/04/2018 – Microchip Anticipates Merger Will Be Completed in June; 20/04/2018 – MICROSEMI/MICROCHIP BEING REVIEWED PER MOFCOM SIMPLE PROCEDURE; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $2.0B NOTE OFFERING; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – INTENDS TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS, CASH, BORROWINGS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION, OTHER AMOUNTS PAYABLE FOR MICROSEMI DEAL; 29/05/2018 – News On Microsemi Corp. (MSCC) Now Under MCHP; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns a ‘BB+’ First-Time Rating to Microchip Technology; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP: MICROSEMI HOLDERS APPROVED MERGER; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXISTING AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 18, 2018; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR MICROSEMI BUY

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) by 668.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 25,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.85% . The institutional investor held 29,551 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, up from 3,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $112.73. About 511,683 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – RAISED FY18 GUIDANCE MIDPOINT FOR ADJUSTED EPS BY $0.13; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 52C/SHR FROM 45C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – TOTAL PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES ASSOCIATED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ARE ESTIMATED AT APPROXIMATELY $70 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Raises Dividend to 52c; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON RAISED FY18 ADJ. EPS GUIDANCE MIDPOINT BY 13C; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.85-Adj EPS $6.05; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – APPROVED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ASSOCIATED WITH CONSOLIDATION OF EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL AND GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $125; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.88 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49 billion and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings by 3,144 shares to 3,977 shares, valued at $6.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) by 19,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 444,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphaone Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.13% or 2,710 shares. Psagot Inv House Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 1,804 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Lc invested in 0.08% or 7,940 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third State Bank has 0.2% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 383,941 shares. Axa reported 0.29% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). 28,010 are held by Gideon Capital Advsr. M&T Bank holds 0.07% or 160,887 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Bp Public Limited Co holds 26,000 shares. M Kraus And invested in 42,300 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation invested in 0.01% or 2,912 shares. Moreover, Argent Tru has 0.17% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 19,413 shares. Greystone Managed Invests reported 36,789 shares. Tradewinds Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Dodge Cox accumulated 18.68M shares or 1.27% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold AVY shares while 159 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 70.60 million shares or 1.17% more from 69.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Wisconsin-based Dana Inc has invested 0.62% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Pnc Grp reported 0% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Victory reported 0.27% stake. Neuberger Berman Gp Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 899,365 shares. Howland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Kames Capital Public Ltd Company holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 423,007 shares. Fdx Advsr owns 7,001 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.04% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) or 15,000 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 0.02% or 2,000 shares. Washington Tru National Bank & Trust invested in 0.01% or 547 shares. Optimum Inv Advisors, Illinois-based fund reported 100 shares. Natixis Advsr LP holds 41,815 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company holds 0.02% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) or 21,980 shares.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94 billion and $31.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 15,547 shares to 6,236 shares, valued at $460,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc by 77,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,000 shares, and cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION).