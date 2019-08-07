Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Upped By $526,152 Its Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Position; Terraform Power – Class A New (TERP) Shorts Down By 13.57%

Terraform Power Inc – Class A New (NASDAQ:TERP) had a decrease of 13.57% in short interest. TERP’s SI was 1.30M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 13.57% from 1.50M shares previously. With 786,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Terraform Power Inc – Class A New (NASDAQ:TERP)’s short sellers to cover TERP’s short positions. The stock increased 3.09% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $16. About 654,420 shares traded. TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) has risen 54.72% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TERP News: 11/05/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER REQUIRES ADDED TIME TO COMPLETE STATEMENTS; 09/03/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER 4Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 07/05/2018 – TerraForm Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – TERP 1Q EPS 20C EX-IMPACT OF OUTAGES RELATED TO RALEIGH; 29/05/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER HAD FILED FOR $400M SHRS SHELF FOR HLDRS; 08/03/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER INC – NET LOSS PER SHARE FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2017 WAS $1.02; 01/05/2018 – TerraForm Power 1Q EPS 56c; 08/03/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER INC – NET LOSS FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, WAS $141 MLN VS NET LOSS OF $135 MLN; 02/05/2018 – TERRAFORM CEO JOHN STINEBAUGH SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – DJ TerraForm Power Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TERP)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) stake by 44.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans acquired 175,384 shares as Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR)'s stock declined 18.46%. The Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 571,023 shares with $1.96M value, up from 395,639 last quarter. Nabors Industries Ltd now has $882.47M valuation. The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.43. About 8.51 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Nabors Industries had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 12. Societe Generale maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, March 12. The stock of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Seaport Global on Monday, March 4.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased Saul Ctrs Inc (NYSE:BFS) stake by 17,554 shares to 18,327 valued at $941,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Retail Pptys Amer Inc (NYSE:RPAI) stake by 942,191 shares and now owns 285,369 shares. Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 628,098 are held by Royal Retail Bank Of Canada. Glenmede Na accumulated 217 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested in 34,716 shares or 0% of the stock. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% or 4.02M shares in its portfolio. 144,220 are held by Greatmark Investment Prtn. 796,954 were accumulated by Stifel Fin. 33,100 are held by Teton. Everence Mngmt stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Adage Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Blackrock has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Shufro Rose Ltd holds 10,084 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 1,400 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 2.80M shares. 1,320 were accumulated by Parkside Bancorp And Trust.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $359,065 activity. $359,065 worth of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) shares were bought by Restrepo William J.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $359,065 activity. $359,065 worth of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) shares were bought by Restrepo William J.

Among 5 analysts covering TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. TerraForm Power had 10 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) rating on Monday, March 18. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $14 target. JP Morgan maintained TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) rating on Monday, March 18. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $14 target. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13 target in Monday, March 18 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Monday, March 18. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer.

TerraForm Power, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates clean power generation assets serving utility and commercial customers. The company has market cap of $3.43 billion. As of June 30, 2017, its portfolio consisted of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606.7 megawatts. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as SunEdison Yieldco, Inc. and changed its name to TerraForm Power, Inc. in May 2014.

TerraForm Power to Acquire Large-Scale U.S. Distributed Generation Platform