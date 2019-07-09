Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Upped Bio Rad Labs (BIO) Stake; Capital Returns Management Has Boosted Stake in American Intl Group (AIG) by $15.74 Million

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 4038.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 366,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 375,135 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.15M, up from 9,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $55.26. About 1.21M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 12/04/2018 – AIG NAMES ANTHONY VIDOVICH AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INS; 04/05/2018 – Ex-AIG Head Denies Cuomo Oversaw Cuts to $100 Million in Bonuses; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire Icahn No Longer Shows Insurer AIG as Big Holding; 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr Rejected by U.S. Supreme Court on AIG Bailout; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Positive on AIG Reinsurance Deal — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms AIG Ratings; Outlook Negative; 15/05/2018 – ICAHN EXITED AIG, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE INVOLVES TRANSFER OF AIG EUROPE LIMITED’S EXISTING INSURANCE BUSINESS TO NEW UK AND EUROPEAN COMPANIES; 02/05/2018 – AIG Book Value Per Common Share as of March 31 Was $69.95; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Carl Exits Position in AIG

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (BIO) by 143.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 7,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,402 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, up from 5,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Bio Rad Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $304.73. About 35,725 shares traded. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has risen 2.60% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BIO News: 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Receives Expected NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-K Filing; 16/04/2018 – Bio-Rad Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories 1Q EPS $21.77; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES – KPMG NOTIFIED SENIOR MANAGEMENT IT REQUIRED MORE TIME TO COMPLETE AUDIT OF 2017 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES – CONCLUDED THAT INTERNAL CONTROL OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING WAS NOT EFFECTIVE AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD 1Q EPS $21.77, EST. $1.040; 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD SEES FY REV. CHANGE EX-FX +3.5% TO +4%; 08/05/2018 – BIO RAD – FOR 2018, CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE IMPROVED PROFITABILITY WITH A CURRENCY- NEUTRAL GAAP OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 10 PCT; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES SAYS IDENTIFIED CERTAIN INTERNAL CONTROL DEFICIENCIES ARISING FROM APRIL 2017 ERP SYSTEM & BUSINESS STRUCTURE CONVERSION

Capital Returns Management Llc, which manages about $186.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Indty Ltd Cayman by 44,725 shares to 222,809 shares, valued at $6.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 1,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,869 shares, and cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd.

