Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Trimmed Watts Water Technologies (WTS) Stake By $579,576; The Allstate (ALL) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS) stake by 22.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 6,232 shares as Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS)’s stock rose 9.55%. The Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 21,671 shares with $2.02 million value, down from 27,903 last quarter. Watts Water Technologies Inc now has $3.35B valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $97.48. About 13,355 shares traded. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) has risen 10.51% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical WTS News: 13/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Elects New Director; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water CFO To Leave For ‘new Opportunity’ At Abiomed — MarketWatch; 30/03/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC – TODD A. TRAPP, ITS CFO, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE COMPANY ON APRIL 6, 2018; 03/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.82; 07/05/2018 – Watts Water Declares Dividend of 21c; 14/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies to Participate in Seaport Global Transports & Industrials Conference; 07/05/2018 – Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 11/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in Watts Water

Among 8 analysts covering Allstate (NYSE:ALL), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Allstate has $12500 highest and $9400 lowest target. $108’s average target is -0.80% below currents $108.87 stock price. Allstate had 15 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, August 1. The stock of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 19. Buckingham Research maintained The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) on Thursday, September 12 with “Neutral” rating. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, May 21 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse downgraded the shares of ALL in report on Thursday, July 11 to “Underperform” rating. Goldman Sachs upgraded The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) on Wednesday, May 29 to “Buy” rating. The stock of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Barclays Capital. See The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Neutral Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $104.0000 Maintain

15/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $108.0000 New Target: $110.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $115.0000 New Target: $125.0000 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $108.0000 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $94.0000 Downgrade

01/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $110.0000 New Target: $115.0000 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Hold New Target: $100 Maintain

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

29/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $106.0000 New Target: $110.0000 Upgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $94.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Maintain

Analysts await Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. WTS’s profit will be $35.74 million for 23.43 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Watts Water Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.59% negative EPS growth.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) stake by 8,500 shares to 16,624 valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Tr (IEFA) stake by 252,473 shares and now owns 404,174 shares. Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold WTS shares while 71 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 23.25 million shares or 1.89% more from 22.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpha Windward has 5,640 shares. Nordea Invest Ab reported 54,726 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Ltd Liability Co has 64,400 shares. Hanson Doremus has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). 1,861 are held by Clean Yield Grp. Tarbox Family Office holds 61 shares. Wilen Mngmt Corporation has 34,507 shares for 2.48% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Lp has 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 624 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.05% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Etrade Management Limited Liability Company owns 4,136 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Amalgamated Financial Bank has 0.01% invested in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Laurion Capital LP has 0.01% invested in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) for 6,731 shares. Shelton Cap Management accumulated 2,791 shares.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property-liability insurance and life insurance business in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $35.84 billion. The companyÂ’s Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto, homeowners, and other property-liability insurance products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names. It has a 14.76 P/E ratio. It also offers specialty auto products including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; commercial lines products for small business owners; roadside assistance products; service contracts; and other products sold in conjunction with auto lending and vehicle sales transactions.

