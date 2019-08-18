Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Trimmed Stake in American Tower New (AMT) as Share Price Rose; Advisors Asset Management Has Lowered Korea Elec Pwr Co (KEP) Position by $353,522

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 6,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 155,537 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.65 million, down from 162,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $222.93. About 1.59 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Korea Elec Pwr Co (KEP) by 56.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 27,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 20,605 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $268,000, down from 47,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Korea Elec Pwr Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.25 billion market cap company. It closed at $10.34 lastly. It is down 19.82% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.82% the S&P500. Some Historical KEP News: 05/04/2018 – [KEP] KEPPEL LIMITED – ASSET ACQUISITIONS, DISPOSALS : ALPHA DI; 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 13/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Completes Sale of 235 Megawatt California Solar Portfolio to Korea Electric Power Corporation; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Loss KRW250.47B Vs Net KRW900.03B; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Adaptation of a Knowledges Exchange Portal Between (KEP) Healers and Patients : Obstacles and Sources to KEP; 16/05/2018 – [KEP] KEPPEL LIMITED : KEPPEL TO BUILD TWO DREDGERS FOR VAN OOR; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Rev KRW15.706T Vs KRW15.147T; 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR- KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORP ACQUIRED INTERESTS IN ASTORIA, ASTORIA 2, BARREN RIDGE PROJECTS; 12/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within CSS Industries, Korea Electric Power, ARMOUR Residential REIT, Advantage Oil & Gas, Shi; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Op Loss KRW127.61B Vs Op Pft KRW1.463T

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 5,732 shares to 20,985 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 7,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating (EFR).

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94B and $31.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 19,617 shares to 197,769 shares, valued at $18.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Standex Intl Corp (NYSE:SXI) by 80,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,246 shares, and has risen its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP).

