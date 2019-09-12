Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Trimmed Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Stake by $2.56 Million; Banc Funds Co Increased Position in Mid Penn Bank (MPB) by $468,000

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 76.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 24,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 7,835 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $812,000, down from 32,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $97.48. About 453,841 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Net $176.6M; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS SEES TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26.0%, SAW 26.0 TO 27.0%; 16/05/2018 – Essendant Confirms Receipt Of Two Proposals: An Unsolicited All-Cash Offer From Staples, Inc. And A Contingent Cash Payment From Genuine Parts Company As An Enhancement To The Agreed Upon Merger; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO – MAINTAINS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL CREATES A CO WITH PRO FORMA 2017 NET SALES OF ABOUT $7 BLN, $300 MLN IN ADJUSTED EBITDA, 4.2% ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Proposal To Acquire Essendant; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to spin off business to merge with Essendant; 16/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Co expected to post earnings of $1.32 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS MAINTAINS 2018 REV. & EARNINGS OUTLOOK

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Mid Penn Bank (MPB) by 54.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.82% . The hedge fund held 55,067 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37M, up from 35,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Mid Penn Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $25.79. About 6,704 shares traded. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) has declined 20.12% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MPB News: 26/04/2018 – MID PENN BANCORP INC MPB.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Vermont Housing Finance Agency Mpb, Ser. 2018 A; 20/04/2018 DJ Mid Penn Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPB); 26/04/2018 – Mid Penn Bancorp 1Q EPS 17c

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares Inc. by 110,353 shares to 155,132 shares, valued at $9.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cnb Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 37,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,914 shares, and cut its stake in 1St Capital Bank (FISB).

More notable recent Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Mid Penn Bank Celebrates Opening of Jonestown Road Office with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony – GlobeNewswire” published on June 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. and Mid Penn Bank Announce Appointment of New Board Member – GlobeNewswire” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. completes merger with The Scottdale Bank & Trust Company – GlobeNewswire” published on January 09, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mid Penn Bank Seeks Regulatory Approval to Establish Hazle Township Branch – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 25 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $145,966 activity. $2,499 worth of stock was bought by Frank Joel L. on Friday, March 29. Shares for $2,009 were bought by MOWERY THEODORE W on Friday, March 29. $588 worth of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) was bought by Novak Alan P.. Another trade for 255 shares valued at $6,248 was made by De Soto Matthew G on Friday, March 29. 184 shares were bought by Moisey Robert J, worth $4,508 on Friday, March 29. Abel Robert A bought $499 worth of stock.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $216.65M for 16.58 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $495,050 activity.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94B and $32.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 32,858 shares to 1.52 million shares, valued at $118.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 16,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN).

