Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Trimmed By $531,798 Its Oasis Pete New (OAS) Position; Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Had 1 Bulls

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) stake by 56.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 88,633 shares as Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS)’s stock declined 15.01%. The Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 69,210 shares with $418,000 value, down from 157,843 last quarter. Oasis Pete Inc New now has $1.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 7.74% or $0.2308 during the last trading session, reaching $3.2108. About 5.67M shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 26/04/2018 – Oslo Asset Asa Buys New 1.1% Position in Oasis Petroleum; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oasis Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAS); 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Rev $421.2M; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys 1.8% of Oasis Petroleum; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 8.0C; 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 30/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM IN AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q EPS 0c; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15

Among 2 analysts covering Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Jack Henry & Associates has $150 highest and $145 lowest target. $147.50’s average target is 3.98% above currents $141.86 stock price. Jack Henry & Associates had 4 analyst reports since March 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, March 3 by Cantor Fitzgerald. See Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) latest ratings:

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: Wood Rating: Market Perform New Target: $145 Initiates Coverage On

16/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

03/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $150 Maintain

More notable recent Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There More To Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Than Its 6.8% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oasis Petroleum Stock Drops 26% on Updated Guidance – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Trump Feeds Oil Markets False Hope – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why Oil and Gas Stocks Are Getting Crushed Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why The New York Times, Oasis Petroleum, and Hecla Mining Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $85,500 activity. Hagale John E had bought 30,000 shares worth $85,500 on Thursday, August 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold OAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd reported 799,740 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement owns 194,095 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cqs Cayman Lp holds 0.1% or 374,569 shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 21,021 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) or 105,447 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 33,064 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 60 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 29,100 shares in its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Company owns 72,602 shares for 0% of their portfolio. King Luther Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Pnc holds 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 9,790 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 16,430 shares. 15,026 are held by Virtu Ltd Co. 2.42M were reported by Savings Bank Of America De.

Among 7 analysts covering Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Oasis Petroleum has $14 highest and $400 lowest target. $7.36’s average target is 129.23% above currents $3.2108 stock price. Oasis Petroleum had 13 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James on Thursday, August 8 to “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, July 12 report. The rating was downgraded by IFS Securities on Tuesday, April 23 to “Market Perform”. Jefferies maintained the shares of OAS in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, August 26 by Ladenburg Thalmann. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 24. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased Balchem Corp (NASDAQ:BCPC) stake by 11,664 shares to 175,753 valued at $16.31 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Clearway Energy Inc stake by 63,944 shares and now owns 175,281 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) was raised too.

The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $141.86. About 108,663 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q REV. $384.7M, EST. $376.6M; 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13; 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program; 07/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Rev $384.7M; 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud; 30/05/2018 – Jack Henry Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Net $72.4M; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c; 08/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Partners with Autobooks to Deliver Enhanced Small Business Banking Functionality

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.03% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). 5,340 are held by Ww Asset Management. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 15,727 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Com reported 1.31M shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 883 shares. 11,000 are held by Bokf Na. Moreover, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.13% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 16,174 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd owns 118,145 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0% stake. Atlanta Cap Mngmt L L C has 0.9% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). South State Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Gam Hldg Ag has invested 0.03% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Csat Inv Advisory L P reported 218 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of has 107,346 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Doliver Advsrs L P stated it has 0.31% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.95 billion. The firm offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand. It has a 40.36 P/E ratio. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary services and products that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands.

More notable recent Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 20, 2019 : JKHY, NDSN, CREE, TOL, FANH, URBN, LZB, SCSC – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Amazon, Activision Blizzard and Jack Henry & Associates – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Jack Henry & Associates declares $0.40 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jack Henry & Associates To Provide Webcast Of Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year End 2019 Earnings Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.