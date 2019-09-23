Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Raised By $467,770 Its F5 Networks (FFIV) Holding; Raymond James Financial (RJF) Shorts Down By 15.45%

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) stake by 34.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans acquired 3,226 shares as F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)’s stock declined 3.64%. The Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 12,693 shares with $1.85 million value, up from 9,467 last quarter. F5 Networks Inc now has $8.33B valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $138.6. About 206,415 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Names Francis J. Pelzer as Financial Chief; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150

Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) had a decrease of 15.45% in short interest. RJF’s SI was 1.76 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 15.45% from 2.08M shares previously. With 928,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF)’s short sellers to cover RJF’s short positions. The SI to Raymond James Financial Inc’s float is 1.4%. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $84.4. About 238,459 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.72 billion. The firm operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other divisions. It has a 11.96 P/E ratio. The Private Client Group segment provides securities brokerage services, including the sale of equities, mutual funds, fixed income products, and insurance products to their individual clients; and borrowing and lending of securities to and from other broker-dealers, financial institutions, and other counterparties.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold Raymond James Financial, Inc. shares while 140 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 92.55 million shares or 2.04% less from 94.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co reported 3,868 shares stake. Amica Mutual Insurance holds 3,738 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Asset Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Cardinal Mgmt invested in 20,301 shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 165,500 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 61,197 shares. Nordea Management Ab stated it has 0.01% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Camarda Advsrs Lc stated it has 7 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rmb Capital Limited Liability stated it has 9,117 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pub Sector Pension Board invested 0.01% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York has 20,946 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corp holds 0.03% or 101,458 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 44,194 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 55,926 shares. Fort Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF).

Among 2 analysts covering Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Raymond James Financial has $94 highest and $8600 lowest target. $90.67’s average target is 7.43% above currents $84.4 stock price. Raymond James Financial had 7 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) on Thursday, September 19 with “Neutral” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of RJF in report on Monday, April 15 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 5 by Wells Fargo.

More notable recent Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Spotlight On Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:RJF) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Raymond James, entities to pay $15M fine for improperly charging advisory fees – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) Shareholders Booked A 42% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Max Dean Named To Forbes List Of America’s Top Next-Generation Wealth Advisors – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Our Take On Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:RJF) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. F5 Networks has $21100 highest and $13000 lowest target. $161’s average target is 16.16% above currents $138.6 stock price. F5 Networks had 12 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was upgraded by PiperJaffray to “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley upgraded F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) rating on Thursday, August 8. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $13000 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, September 9. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Monday, April 1.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased Westrock Co stake by 64,738 shares to 11,780 valued at $430,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) stake by 20,557 shares and now owns 1.45M shares. Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) was reduced too.