Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Lowered Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Position by $1.09 Million; Bainco International Investors Has Lifted Its Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) as Market Valuation Rose

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors bought 5,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 90,825 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19M, up from 85,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $107.55. About 8.13M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – ON APRIL 26, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH VARIOUS LENDERS & JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. AS ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT & LENDER; 14/03/2018 – Airline caterer Gategroup opens books for IPO of up to $2.8 bln; 22/05/2018 – @JJshout JP Morgan: GE likely ‘seriously considering’ another dividend cut; 13/05/2018 – ClearPath Capital: #SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead #IPO; 28/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Marble Point XII $508.7m CLO Via JPMorgan; 14/05/2018 – Former JPMorgan head of blockchain announces new start-up; 12/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 9 (Table); 04/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 28% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan PUTTERs/DRIVERs Series 5018 Trust

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 24,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 4.70 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $213.53 million, down from 4.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.2. About 1.68M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94B and $31.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbl & Assoc Pptys Inc (NYSE:CBL) by 358,271 shares to 481,822 shares, valued at $747,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 1.09M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.89M for 9.22 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40 million and $615.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,964 shares to 77,279 shares, valued at $12.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 2,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,387 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

