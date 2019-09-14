Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Lowered West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) Holding by $5.30 Million as Shares Rose; Bank Of New York Mellon (BK) Holding Maintained by Hikari Power Ltd

Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd bought 16,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 316,990 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.00 million, up from 300,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $46.9. About 2.98 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 05/03/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Early Repurchase(s); 10/04/2018 – Elite Advisory Firms Not Feeling the Pressure to Reduce Fees: New Poll by BNY Mellon’s Pershing Advisor Solutions; 23/03/2018 – 47HZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – 40XU: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – BNY Mellon Continues to Take Long-Term View (Video); 13/04/2018 – 34PH: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/05/2018 – Lack of Wall St back-office deters mainstream crypto investments; 22/05/2018 – BNY Mellon’s Pershing Advisor Solutions Selected as Custodial Partner by Newly Launched Dakota Wealth Management; 05/03/2018 – 63LH: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/05/2018 – 60BZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) by 26.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 42,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 120,106 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.03 million, down from 162,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $144.2. About 323,500 shares traded or 5.46% up from the average. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – West Announces Third-Quarter Dividend, Increase To Fourth-Quarter Dividend And Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/03/2018 – GAMIDA CELL APPOINTS SHAI LANKRY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 07/03/2018 HEALTHPRIZE & WEST EXTEND CONNECTED HEALTH PARTNERSHIP; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C, EST. 14C; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q Net $43.6M; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE LESS THAN $150 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 71 investors sold BK shares while 316 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 761.00 million shares or 3.55% less from 789.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Company holds 0.07% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) or 890,365 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 0.33% stake. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 1.56M shares. Carroll Financial Assoc owns 0.05% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 13,718 shares. 207 are owned by Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 164,459 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Sei Invs stated it has 610,286 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.07% or 185,003 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wesbanco National Bank Incorporated has 0.05% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 21,874 shares. Cubic Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0.72% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Llc has 0% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 41,089 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 0.23% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank holds 11,185 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK).

Hikari Power Ltd, which manages about $928.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 35,500 shares to 212,790 shares, valued at $10.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 91,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,950 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 7.89% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.76 per share. WST’s profit will be $52.11 million for 51.50 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94 billion and $32.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 48,537 shares to 134,513 shares, valued at $2.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sanfilippo John B & Son Inc (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 14,382 shares in the quarter, for a total of 394,468 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (Prn) (DIA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold WST shares while 88 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 66.85 million shares or 1.37% more from 65.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl has invested 0.08% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny owns 0.05% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 21,836 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs reported 0.23% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Glenmede Trust Com Na stated it has 0.01% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Huntington Comml Bank has 0.01% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Sei Investments Company owns 119,489 shares. Comm Bank & Trust holds 4,884 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0.03% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). 1.53 million were reported by Alliancebernstein Lp. Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 29,970 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 13,852 shares. Tortoise Investment Limited Liability Corp owns 265 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rmb Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 99,535 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Company (Trc) invested 0.02% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).