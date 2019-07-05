Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Lowered Teradyne (TER) Position by $2.97 Million; As Sanofi (SNY) Share Value Declined, Amg National Trust Bank Has Raised Stake by $505,164

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 76,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.42 million, down from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $46.85. About 865,189 shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 27.70% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Pay Up to Additional $124M if Performance Targets Met; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Teradyne; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q NET REV. $487M, EST. $478.2M; 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Dividend of 9c; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE INC – DEAL TO BE A CASH TRANSACTION AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Rev $487.5M; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Buys 2.1% Position in Teradyne; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE BUYS MOBILE INDUSTRIAL ROBOTS FOR EUR 121M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Adj EPS 45c-Adj EPS 52c

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 23.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 11,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,583 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, up from 48,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $43.38. About 654,457 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has risen 7.40% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 22/05/2018 – FDA to review Zynquista™ (sotagliflozin) as potential treatment for type 1 diabetes; 27/04/2018 – Sanofi Backs 2018 View; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable P; 17/04/2018 – Sanofi: Transaction Expected to Close by End of 2018; 08/03/2018 – Evotec and Sanofi in exclusive talks to create an Evotec-led Infectious Disease open innovation R&D platform; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-to-Sever; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi, Regeneron: Target Action Date for the FDA Decision Is October 28, 2018; 03/04/2018 – SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC SLN.L SAYS BROUGHT PATENT INFRINGEMENT PROCEEDINGS IN PORTUGAL AGAINST ALNYLAM’S PATISIRAN PRODUCT; 03/05/2018 – Genzyme Corporation, a SANOFI COMPANY | venglustat | N/A | 05/01/2018 | Treatment of Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greate

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 49,468 shares to 15,700 shares, valued at $843,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total (NYSE:TOT) by 12,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,254 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold TER shares while 127 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 159.50 million shares or 4.32% less from 166.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management accumulated 8,549 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Psagot Investment House Limited owns 2,568 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability, Washington-based fund reported 423,175 shares. The New York-based American Group has invested 0.05% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Northern Corp has invested 0.01% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Cibc Asset reported 6,766 shares stake. 328,223 are held by Gateway Inv Advisers Lc. Creative Planning has invested 0% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated accumulated 1.03 million shares. Edgestream Partners LP reported 10,631 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 326,700 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup has 220,679 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny invested 0.07% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Gideon Cap Advisors, New York-based fund reported 17,755 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $8.10 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 JAGIELA MARK E sold $5.48M worth of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) or 139,935 shares. 33,156 shares were sold by Gray Charles Jeffrey, worth $1.22M on Thursday, January 31. $989,021 worth of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) was sold by Beecher Gregory R on Thursday, January 31.