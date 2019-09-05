Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Lowered Steel Dynamics (STLD) Stake as Shares Rose; Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Holding Has Raised by Prescott Group Capital Management Llc

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 76,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The institutional investor held 2.11 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.33M, down from 2.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.82% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $28.1. About 1.15 million shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 07/03/2018 Trump tariffs could cost as well as create U.S. steel jobs; 17/04/2018 – CSN MAY SELL U.S. PLANT TO STEEL DYNAMICS FOR $250M: ESTADO; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – STEEL DYNAMICS HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE HEARTLAND FOR $400 MLN IN CASH INCLUSIVE OF $60 MLN OF NORMALIZED WORKING CAPITAL; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics Sees 1Q EPS 88c-EPS 92c; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S CSN SAYS DEAL VALUE IS $400 MLN, TO BE ADJUSTED BY WORKING CAPITAL OF $60 MLN- FILING; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE 88C-92C, EST. 95C; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Steel Dynamics May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 18/04/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS 1Q EPS 96C; SAW 1Q EPS 88C-92C; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics Metals Recycling Platform Is Expected to Improve; 18/04/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – “BELIEVE RECENT U.S. FEDERAL ADMINISTRATION STEEL TRADE ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN REDUCED IMPORTS DURING THE YEAR”

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 44.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The hedge fund held 19,428 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, up from 13,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $270.27. About 133,735 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30, EST. $9.820; 21/05/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Tampa law firm expands health care practice with a managed care legal expert from WellCare; 11/04/2018 – WellCare Announces 2017 Annual Review; 06/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: WellCare CEO: Company is on track for `audacious’ goal; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS SERVICES UNDER NEW CONTRACT WITH AHCCCS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ON OCTOBER 1; 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Buy Privately Held Meridian Health For $2.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicaid Health Plans Revenue $2.81B; 06/03/2018 – OHANA HEALTH PLAN – OHANA HEALTH PLAN IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN CCS SERVICES UNDER A NEW TWO-YEAR CONTRACT ON JULY 1, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Harmony Health Plan’s Mobile App Offers Convenient Healthcare Information for Members; 22/05/2018 – WellCare Names Dr. J. Thomas Newton Medical Director in North Carolina

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $488.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 1.09M shares to 4.55M shares, valued at $16.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in C&J Energy Svcs Inc New by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 429,000 shares, and cut its stake in Calamp Corp (NASDAQ:CAMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 2,232 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Guardian Life Of America invested in 0% or 141 shares. Cwm Lc invested in 0% or 100 shares. Horizon Investment Services Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.61% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). The Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Board has invested 0.01% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Magnetar Fincl Lc has 4.13% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Balyasny Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 35,233 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Hussman Strategic holds 5,000 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners has 4,832 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Us Bancorporation De accumulated 1,291 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) has 10 shares.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94 billion and $31.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (NYSE:DOC) by 70,377 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $18.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE:WD) by 14,066 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $336,296 activity. 2,000 shares valued at $51,160 were bought by RINN RUSSELL B on Friday, May 31. Pushis Glenn also bought $149,986 worth of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) shares.

