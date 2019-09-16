Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Lowered Meridian Bancorp Md (EBSB) Holding by $1.95 Million as Stock Value Rose; Carret Asset Management Has Boosted Its Fedex (FDX) Position by $955,792

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its stake in Meridian Bancorp Inc Md (EBSB) by 20.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 114,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 452,321 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.09M, down from 567,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Meridian Bancorp Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $998.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.73. About 116,158 shares traded. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) has declined 0.86% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical EBSB News: 24/04/2018 – Compass Health Systems Selects Meridian Medical Management for Robotic Automation to Improve Revenue Cycle Management Efficien; 01/04/2018 – Idaho DOL: WIOA Orient-Meridian; 30/05/2018 – Hackensack Meridian Health and Seton Hall University Celebrate Opening of School of Medicine with Ribbon-Cutting Attended by Go; 03/05/2018 – HuTech Resources Selects Meridian Medical Management for Robotics; 15/03/2018 – FDA: March 14, 2018: Meridian Nurse Practitioner Pleads Guilty to Obtaining Controlled Substances by Fraud; 28/05/2018 – MERIDIAN MINING SE SAYS APPOINTMENT OF JOHN SABINE AND CHARLES RIOPEL TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO FILL VACANCIES; 11/05/2018 – FIRE AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS ALSO CAUSED CLOSURE OF THREE FORD U.S. TRUCK PLANTS; 05/03/2018 – MFS Meridian Funds – European Research Fund Adds DFDS; 16/04/2018 – Meridian Energy Group, Inc. Signs Letter of Intent with Leading EPC Solutions Provider for Front End Engineering and Design Ser; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 22.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 5,828 shares as the company's stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 31,808 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22 million, up from 25,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $174.1. About 1.46M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.12 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 6.06% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.33 per share. EBSB’s profit will be $16.53 million for 15.10 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Meridian Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.90% EPS growth.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94B and $32.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cra Intl Inc (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 51,795 shares to 57,668 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1.

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76B and $629.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cohen & Steers Qual Inc Rlty F (RQI) by 24,290 shares to 31,610 shares, valued at $432,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.