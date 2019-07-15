Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Lowered Its Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Stake by $8.80 Million as Share Value Declined; Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Lifted Its Integrated Devices Technology (IDTI) Position by $5.04 Million

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Integrated Devices Technology (IDTI) by 12.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 104,977 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 977,013 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.86M, up from 872,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Integrated Devices Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 13/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Latest Technology Solutions at TECHNO-FRONTIER 2018; 09/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Video Transcoding Innovations at NAB 2018; 07/05/2018 – Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q REV. $224.6M, EST. $222.2M; 09/03/2018 – Integrated Device Short-Interest Ratio Rises 89% to 8 Days; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for MI MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 09/03/2018 – HMD Global Unveils the Nokia 8 Sirocco Premium Smartphone Featuring IDT’s Leading-edge Wireless Charging Technology; 07/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 – IDT to Showcase its Latest Optical Communication Solutions at OFC 2018; 06/03/2018 IDT To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 66,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 594,988 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.59M, down from 661,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $133.65. About 294,693 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 2.65% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94B and $31.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 6,259 shares to 9,283 shares, valued at $838,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1,433 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Wright Med Group N V.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.48 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.47 per share. UHS’s profit will be $223.54M for 13.47 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.45 actual EPS reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Vermont reported 0% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Ellington Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 1,600 shares. Epoch Prtn Inc holds 0.68% or 1.17M shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.03% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 15,000 shares. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Limited invested in 21,806 shares. Invesco Limited holds 640,817 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. British Columbia Invest Mngmt invested in 15,856 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hemenway Limited Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 1,750 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 72,300 shares. Rothschild Invest Corp Il has 0.16% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 10,000 shares. Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 6.76M shares. Meiji Yasuda Life reported 0.07% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd reported 6,143 shares. Legal & General Group Public Ltd owns 647,844 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 0% or 295 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Company holds 25,287 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Regions Fin Corporation holds 943 shares. Davidson Kempner Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 4.2% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) or 3.12M shares. 20,265 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability. Marshall Wace Llp reported 462,890 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 369,100 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp owns 47,038 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com owns 0.48% invested in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 1.56 million shares. Westpac reported 0% stake. Utd Automobile Association has invested 0% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Captrust Fincl Advsr, North Carolina-based fund reported 231 shares. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership reported 6.40M shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc holds 0.01% or 4,420 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & Comm has 0.02% invested in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $804.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Class C by 2,046 shares to 13,086 shares, valued at $15.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,345 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).