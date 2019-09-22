Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Lowered By $1.95 Million Its Meridian Bancorp Md (EBSB) Position; Lasalle Investment Management Securities Trimmed Equinix (EQIX) Stake

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased Meridian Bancorp Inc Md (EBSB) stake by 20.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 114,684 shares as Meridian Bancorp Inc Md (EBSB)’s stock rose 7.25%. The Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 452,321 shares with $8.09M value, down from 567,005 last quarter. Meridian Bancorp Inc Md now has $993.93M valuation. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.64. About 175,860 shares traded or 51.67% up from the average. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) has declined 0.86% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical EBSB News: 21/05/2018 – PRECOT MERIDIAN LTD PREC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.82 BLN RUPEES VS 1.60 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO. TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS; 29/05/2018 – WellCare: Meridian Expects to Generate More Than $4.3B in Total Rev in 2018; 23/04/2018 – Warren Equity Announces Acquisition of Meridian Waste; 09/05/2018 – Hackensack Meridian Health Co-CEO Robert C. Garrett Plays Key Role at National Innovation Conference; 17/05/2018 – Lincoln Property Company Acquires Meridian at Carlyle Apartments; 28/03/2018 – LNG LIMITED EXTENDS MERIDIAN LNG OFFTAKE PACT; 30/04/2018 – MERIDIAN SAYS CONTRACT WITH NZAS SEPARATE TO 2030 AGREEMENT; 16/04/2018 – Meridian Energy Group, Inc. Signs Letter of Intent with Leading EPC Solutions Provider for Front End Engineering and Design Services; 12/03/2018 – Meridian Energy Group, Inc. Appoints Lance Medlin as its Executive Vice President of Projects

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased Equinix Inc (EQIX) stake by 66.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 75,389 shares as Equinix Inc (EQIX)’s stock rose 11.58%. The Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc holds 38,501 shares with $19.42M value, down from 113,890 last quarter. Equinix Inc now has $48.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $566.45. About 536,664 shares traded or 39.01% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased Johnson Ctls Intl Plc stake by 1.04M shares to 1.08 million valued at $44.74 million in 2019Q2. It also upped M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) stake by 65,275 shares and now owns 113,370 shares. Coresite Rlty Corp (NYSE:COR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 17 investors sold EBSB shares while 40 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 32.86 million shares or 1.32% less from 33.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has 43,512 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 15,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Nbw Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.51% in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). Aperio Group Llc reported 9,941 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 35,874 shares or 0% of the stock. Colony Grp Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) for 39,174 shares. Cannell Peter B And Inc holds 0.23% or 337,325 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 0% in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) or 688,265 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited reported 44,271 shares. Fmr Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) for 82,724 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 173,180 shares. Glenmede Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 7,600 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). Sei reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 6.06% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.33 per share. EBSB’s profit will be $16.53 million for 15.03 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Meridian Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retail Bank Of Mellon invested 0.11% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Chevy Chase Tru Hldg accumulated 70,175 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Css Ltd Liability Il accumulated 300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sarasin Ptnrs Llp owns 437,855 shares for 3.86% of their portfolio. Assetmark stated it has 29 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Country Trust Savings Bank has invested 1.3% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Raymond James Financial Svcs has invested 0.09% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) accumulated 0.57% or 2,449 shares. Greenleaf Trust invested in 0% or 467 shares. Sands Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 18,176 were reported by Utah Retirement System. Miles Capital Incorporated owns 0.51% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1,231 shares. 20,186 were accumulated by Azimuth Management Limited Com. 121,848 are held by Brookfield Asset Mngmt. Moreover, Everence Cap has 0.14% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1,740 shares.

