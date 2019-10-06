Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Lifted By $758,030 Its Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Stake; Ipg Investment Advisors Has Increased By $3.23 Billion Its Magna International Com (MGA) Position

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) stake by 66.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans acquired 379,015 shares as Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR)’s stock declined 18.46%. The Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 950,038 shares with $2.76M value, up from 571,023 last quarter. Nabors Industries Ltd now has $570.63M valuation. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.57. About 14.66 million shares traded or 16.51% up from the average. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus; 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q RESULTS INCL. 2C CHARGES, 15C TAX EXPENSE; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 08/05/2018 – Nabors Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 09/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Offerings of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Nabors 21.7% Owned by Hedge Funds; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Industries Sees Gross Proceeds of $521.3M; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc increased Magna International Inc Com (MGA) stake by 20.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc acquired 65,020 shares as Magna International Inc Com (MGA)’s stock declined 7.89%. The Ipg Investment Advisors Llc holds 379,294 shares with $18.85B value, up from 314,274 last quarter. Magna International Inc Com now has $15.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $50.27. About 1.05 million shares traded or 12.30% up from the average. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Net $2.3B-$2.5B; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – PRODUCTION WITHIN FACILITY IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN 2021 AND IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE OVER 100 NEW JOBS; 14/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $57; 10/05/2018 – Magna Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Results; 14/03/2018 – Lyft, Magna in Deal to Develop Hardware, Software for Self-Driving Cars; 29/03/2018 – Magna Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Net $2.4B-Net $2.6B; 19/03/2018 – CarScoops: Toyota Supra, BMW Z4 To Be Produced By Magna Steyr In Austria; 14/03/2018 – Auto parts maker Magna invests $200 million in Lyft; 15/03/2018 – Magna to supply Lyft with kits to make self-driving autos

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc decreased Ishares Silver Tr Ishares (SLV) stake by 10,000 shares to 20,830 valued at $298.49 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB) stake by 1,036 shares and now owns 9,401 shares. Ishares U S Etf Tr Short Mty Bd Etf was reduced too.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 16,400 shares to 11.29 million valued at $327.45M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Technipfmc Plc stake by 237,444 shares and now owns 264,322 shares. Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) was reduced too.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $474,760 activity. 50,000 shares were bought by Beder Tanya S, worth $115,695 on Thursday, August 8. $359,065 worth of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) was bought by Restrepo William J.

