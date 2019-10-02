Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Lifted By $11.52 Million Its Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) Position; Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Shorts Increased By 26.66%

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) stake by 9.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans acquired 110,779 shares as Camden Ppty Tr (CPT)’s stock rose 3.31%. The Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 1.24M shares with $129.93M value, up from 1.13M last quarter. Camden Ppty Tr now has $10.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $110.88. About 286,685 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA AB DIGN.ST – HAS BEGUN PROCESS OF OBTAINING A CURRENT PROCEDURAL TERMINOLOGY (CPT®) CODE FOR FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING SYSTEMS; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA INITIATES ACTION WITH AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION TO ADD CPT® CODES FOR INSURANCE COVERAGE OF FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING MEDICAL DEVICES; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 323.9 MLN YUAN IN FEB; 17/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS APRIL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 366.6 MLN YUAN, JAN-APR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 1.5 BLN YUAN; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.15, EST. $1.14; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.04; 08/03/2018 – PACIFIC EDGE GETS APPROVAL FOR NEW CPT CODES FROM AMA

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) had an increase of 26.66% in short interest. OFC’s SI was 2.46M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 26.66% from 1.94 million shares previously. With 698,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)’s short sellers to cover OFC’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.11. About 440,489 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases; 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES 1Q AFFO/SHR 50C, EST. 49C; 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC); 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST OFC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c

Since July 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $9,716 activity. KESLER STEVEN D also bought $9,716 worth of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) on Monday, July 15.

Among 2 analysts covering Corporate Office Properties Trust Common Stock (NYSE:OFC), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Corporate Office Properties Trust Common Stock has $2800 highest and $2300 lowest target. $25.50’s average target is -12.40% below currents $29.11 stock price. Corporate Office Properties Trust Common Stock had 2 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Tuesday, April 23 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Corporate Office Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.26 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of United States. It has a 19.45 P/E ratio. It specializes in acquiring, developing, owning, leasing and managing high quality office and data center properties.

More notable recent Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Corporate Office Properties Trust’s (NYSE:OFC) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “COPT Completes Data Center Shell Joint Venture – Business Wire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “COPT to Present at The Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Real Estate Conference – Business Wire” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Corporate Office Properties Is The ‘Black Knight’ Of The Government Checkmate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.48, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold Corporate Office Properties Trust shares while 62 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 106.83 million shares or 0.95% more from 105.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Group Nv holds 8,893 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 12.75 million shares. Ajo Lp reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). The Vermont-based Hanson Doremus has invested 0.01% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Enterprise Financial Ser Corporation holds 51 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 746,285 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Com owns 314,107 shares. Macquarie Group accumulated 44,600 shares or 0% of the stock. 158 were reported by Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) or 277,414 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company reported 0.07% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Cipher Capital Lp has 167,703 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. 1.88 million are owned by Northern. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com holds 0% or 17 shares in its portfolio. Smith Asset Management Grp Ltd Partnership owns 174 shares.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) stake by 41,506 shares to 16,653 valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 326,701 shares and now owns 3.23M shares. Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Camden Prop Trust has $11200 highest and $10900 lowest target. $110.50’s average target is -0.34% below currents $110.88 stock price. Camden Prop Trust had 6 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Citigroup. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 10.

More notable recent Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Camden Property Trust Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates – StreetInsider.com” on October 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Rental REITs to Buy Regardless of a Recession – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Camden Property reports pricing of $300M notes offering – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Port Commission authorizes adding cranes at terminal, moving forward on Houston Ship Channel expansion work – Houston Business Journal” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 16, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 16, 2019.