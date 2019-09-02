Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Decreased Its Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Holding by $1.71 Million; Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined While Community Financial Services Group Lowered Position by $4.43 Million

Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 35.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc sold 11,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 21,477 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, down from 33,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/04/2018 – BOEING – DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY HAS AWARDED BOEING A FIVE-YEAR $427 MLN SOLE-SOURCE CONTRACT; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 16/03/2018 – Boeing’s Newest 737 Max Makes First Flight Into a Cloudy Market; 19/05/2018 – Cuba confirms 110 dead in plane crash -state-run media; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Board Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to be nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to aid transition; 24/03/2018 – China says ready to defend its interests in U.S. trade spat; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 25/03/2018 – Singapore Airlines Has 68 Additional Boeing Widebody Jets on Order, Including 48 Additional 787-10s and 20 of the New 777-9s; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer highlights large share repurchase programs at Apple, Boeing and others; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FULL YEAR CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE IS INCREASED TO BETWEEN $14.30 AND $14.50 ON PERFORMANCE

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 14,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 557,944 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.40M, down from 572,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $123.63. About 770,991 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 04/04/2018 – SGIX Local Peering Now Available at Digital Realty Singapore Data Centres Jurong West and Loyang East; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 1.36% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 1.86% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 23,587 are held by Bancorporation. Arete Wealth Ltd Llc reported 2,375 shares. Missouri-based Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.5% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Charles Schwab Inv holds 0.56% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2.30M shares. Veritable LP has invested 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Gateway Inv Advisers Lc has 0.92% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Alkeon Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 500,876 shares. Nokota Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wedgewood Invsts Incorporated Pa has 1.18% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,999 shares. Grandfield Dodd Lc reported 2,023 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Foster Dykema Cabot And Incorporated Ma owns 54,003 shares for 3.33% of their portfolio. Boys Arnold And has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Fernwood Investment Management has 0.14% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 675 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.30B for 39.07 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94B and $31.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC) by 113,542 shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $66.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercantile Bank Corp (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 10,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,115 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 0.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.63 per share. DLR’s profit will be $335.27 million for 18.85 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Digital Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

