Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Cut Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Holding; Bahl & Gaynor Raised Flowers Foods (FLO) Holding By $1.24 Million

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) stake by 3.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 28,950 shares as Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC)’s stock declined 0.35%. The Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 708,953 shares with $93.46M value, down from 737,903 last quarter. Wabco Hldgs Inc now has $6.78B valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $132.37. About 277,857 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q Net $100.7M; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – EXTENDED ITS COOPERATION DEAL WITH SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC SAYS HAS APPOINTED ROBERTO FIORONI TO ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) STARTING BY JUNE 6, 2018; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q EPS $1.87; 12/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS – NEW AWARDS SPECIFY $502 MLN IN NEW BUSINESS EARMARKED FROM 2018 THROUGH TO 2022 INCLUSIVELY; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745M IN NEW IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502M; 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Roberto Fioroni Chief Financial Officer; 18/04/2018 – Wabco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Reaffirms Sees Sales Growth Outperforming Market Growth Long Term

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) stake by 40.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bahl & Gaynor Inc acquired 58,980 shares as Flowers Foods Inc (FLO)’s stock rose 10.44%. The Bahl & Gaynor Inc holds 205,093 shares with $4.37 million value, up from 146,113 last quarter. Flowers Foods Inc now has $5.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23.97. About 873,851 shares traded. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has risen 16.23% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INC FLO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.10, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Increases Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.04-Adj EPS $1.16; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Sales $3.921B-$3.982B; 11/03/2018 – Flowers Foods Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 19-20; 11/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Flowers Foods, Inc. – FLO; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 31C; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest; 23/04/2018 – Nature’s Own Introduces Nature’s Own® Perfectly Crafted™ Artisan-inspired, Thick-sliced Bakery Bread

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM) stake by 2,942 shares to 221,328 valued at $28.13 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) stake by 374,142 shares and now owns 1.53 million shares. Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering WABCO Holdings (NYSE:WBC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. WABCO Holdings had 22 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird upgraded WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) on Thursday, February 7 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) earned “Buy” rating by Stephens on Thursday, February 28. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of WBC in report on Friday, March 29 to “Sector Perform” rating. The stock of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Robert W. Baird. Citigroup downgraded WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) rating on Friday, March 29. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $136.5 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, March 4. The stock of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Mizuho.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eventide Asset Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 134,000 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability reported 8,206 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 357,730 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 143,820 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corporation reported 0.06% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Fuller And Thaler Asset Management invested in 115 shares or 0% of the stock. 23,524 are held by Balyasny Asset Limited Com. Sg Americas Securities Limited Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.01% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Legal And General Gru Public Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 153,088 shares. 5,804 are owned by Landscape Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Regions Finance Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 24,300 shares. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 7,500 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al holds 69,400 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Century invested in 1.13M shares or 0.15% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.