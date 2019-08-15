Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Cut Polaris Inds (PII) Stake by $8.54 Million as Share Value Declined; Shareholder Yorktown Management & Research Co Raised Accenture Plc (ACN) Position

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 87.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 101,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 15,047 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, down from 116,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.48% or $5.8 during the last trading session, reaching $83.76. About 718,893 shares traded or 11.33% up from the average. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 30/05/2018 – Polaris Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Polaris Slingshot Introduces “Club Slingshot” Owners Group; 09/04/2018 – Polaris Names Craig Scanlon as New Transamerican Auto Parts President; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – POLARIS, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CPSC, INITIATED A RECALL ON SELECT RZR XP/XP 4 1000 MODELS; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Agrees to Buy Boat Holdings LLC — Deal Digest; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Group Announces Treatment of First Patient in a Phase 2 Study of ADI-PEG 20 Plus Gemcitabine and Docetaxel for Soft Tis; 09/05/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues Dominant 2018 Season Clinching Victories at VT Construction Silver State 300 Presented b; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Buying Boat Holdings In an All-Cash Transaction Valued at an NPV) of About $805M; 19/03/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. vs Arctic Cat Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 110.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, up from 1,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $186.97. About 2.18M shares traded or 22.61% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 11/04/2018 – Accenture Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Incident Response Services; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 08/05/2018 – Trust in Banks Highest Since 2012, but Declining Branch Visits and Increased Digital Transactions Risk Eroding Customer Relationships, Accenture Research Finds; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds AI’s Real Power Is Helping; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Significantly Expands Footprint with Major Automotive Manufacturer Account; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees FY EPS $6.40-EPS $6.49; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE TO BUY MXM, A CONTENT-POWERED DIGITAL MARKETING; 12/04/2018 – Cape Analytics Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Property Intelligence Solution Enabled by Al and Geospatial lmagery to Property & Casualty Insurers

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40 million and $309.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Hawaiian Inc. by 20,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,100 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 77,991 shares. Diversified Trust reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 22,086 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Weiss Asset Lp holds 1,238 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Brinker Capital Incorporated reported 0.46% stake. Neuberger Berman Ltd Co invested in 0.19% or 903,162 shares. Lifeplan Financial Group Inc Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Peak Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.1% stake. Veritas Invest Management (Uk) Ltd owns 104,926 shares for 5.73% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Tru Co reported 0.74% stake. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur invested in 2.77% or 25,000 shares. Walter & Keenan Consulting Communications Mi Adv holds 0.7% or 9,027 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Charles Schwab Invest invested in 0.31% or 2.78M shares. Somerset Tru holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 10,987 shares.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,660 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsec Finance Management, North Carolina-based fund reported 137,203 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 99,097 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership reported 12,698 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, First Republic Investment has 0% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 19,715 shares. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). 2,915 were reported by Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc. Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 14,338 shares. 6 were reported by Whittier Com. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 20,560 shares stake. Rice Hall James Associate Limited Liability Corp reported 63,551 shares. Regions Financial Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Fifth Third Bankshares stated it has 4,576 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 5,000 shares. Moreover, Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94 billion and $31.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 49,923 shares to 60,404 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) by 280,163 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA).

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.80M for 13.09 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

