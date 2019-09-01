Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Cut Nokia (NOK) Stake by $460,250; As Continental Resources (CLR) Market Valuation Declined, Wesbanco Bank Trimmed Its Position by $1.51 Million

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 27.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 92,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 243,260 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 335,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.96. About 9.86M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 07/03/2018 – LightSpeed Technologies Earns Nokia’s 2017 Top VAR Sales and Growth Award; 22/03/2018 – Nokia OYJ CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/03/2018 – REG-Nokia Board of Directors resolved to convene the Annual General Meeting 2018, dividend of EUR 0.19 per share proposed for 2017; 16/03/2018 – Nokia completes the acquisition of Unium; 19/03/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – ALFA AND NOKIA PARTNER TO DEPLOY NOKIA AIRSCALE SOLUTION, SIGN MOU FOR NETWORK EVOLUTION TOWARD 5G; 10/04/2018 – Google in talks to buy Nokia’s airplane broadband business – Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA CEO RAJEEV SURI SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 13/03/2018 – Solidium Says Divestment of its Telia Stake Made it Possible to Invest In Nokia; 21/05/2018 – Nokia mobile revival effort gets $100m boost; 29/03/2018 – NOKIA COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON WEBSITE

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased its stake in Continental Resources (CLR) by 64.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc sold 34,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 19,002 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $851,000, down from 53,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $29.2. About 2.30M shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO says his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 06/05/2018 – Bartlesville Exm: CONTINENTAL RESOURCES: Company starts Project SpringBoard; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure Of Jim Gallogly From Board Of Directors; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES- AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY CAN BE INCREASED UP TO ADDITIONAL $2.5 BLN IN FUTURE UPON AGREEMENT OF CO, OTHERS; 21/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 30/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES ASSIGNED L-T IDR BBB- BY FITCH; STABLE; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS UNDER CREDIT FACILITY, COMPANY HAS A BORROWING CAPACITY OF $1.5 BLN AND CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE IN APRIL 2023; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure of Jim Gallogly From Bd of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Lc reported 64,918 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tortoise Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 243,863 shares stake. Franklin Res Incorporated has 0% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Essex Inv Comm Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 74,120 shares. Gsa Prtn Llp holds 0.03% or 7,643 shares in its portfolio. Cap Advisors Incorporated Ok stated it has 79,030 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc holds 45,966 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Company invested in 0.03% or 109,835 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 319,195 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Reaves W H & Incorporated accumulated 21,200 shares. The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). First Manhattan Co reported 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Ranger Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Geode Mngmt Lc invested in 822,043 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amer Century has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Impressed By Continental Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:CLR) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “StockBeat: BP Positions Itself for Shale Patch Bargain Hunt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $39.52 million activity. $39,880 worth of stock was bought by McNabb John T II on Wednesday, June 5.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26 million and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard (VO) by 5,608 shares to 21,510 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ibm Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 2,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,867 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94B and $31.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 2.06 million shares to 2.12M shares, valued at $25.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 88,863 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,985 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Analysts await Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 14.29% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.07 per share. NOK’s profit will be $335.90M for 20.67 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Nokia Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 5G Stocks to Buy Now for the Future – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nokia: Finally En Route To $8 Per Share – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Equinor ASA: Announcement of dividend per share for the first quarter 2019 in NOK – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Nokia Stock: Will There Be a 5G Payoff? – Investorplace.com” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Seriously, Nokiaâ€™s 5G Portfolio Makes NOK Stock Worth a Shot – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.