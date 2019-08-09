Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Cut Cardinal Health (CAH) Holding by $2.59 Million; As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Salem Investment Counselors Has Lowered Holding by $3.43 Million

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 19.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 20,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 83,983 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.81 million, down from 104,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $553.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $188.84. About 6.91 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – CBC British Columbia: Facebook whistleblower pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada; 30/05/2018 – FB: The Federation Council decided to invite Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to one of his meetings to speak within the “expert hour”, his speech may touch upon such an important industry for the Russian economy as digitalization // RIA – ! $FB; 20/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Facebook, Inc. and Certain Officers — FB; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg vows to work harder to block hate speech in Myanmar; 03/04/2018 – Facebook Rolls Out News Feed Update to Add Context; 06/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O SUPPORTS HONEST ADS ACT, U.S. PROPOSAL TO REGULATE INTERNET POLITICAL ADS -CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG IN POST; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Apologizes to EU Lawmakers for Facebook’s Privacy Missteps (Video); 21/03/2018 – BREXIT CAMPAIGNER BANKS SAYS CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WERE “SNAKE-OIL SALESMEN”, THEY DON’T HAVE THIS MAGICAL SYSTEM THEY PRETENDED TO HAVE; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Break the Silence — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Facebook Data Collected by Cambridge Analytica Included Private Messages

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 79.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 54,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 13,581 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $654,000, down from 67,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $44.4. About 1.02M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Rev $33.6B; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 07/03/2018 – U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SMT AND CARDINAL HEALTH ENTER INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR THE INDIAN MARKET; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – THIRD-QUARTER REVENUE FOR PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT INCREASED 5 PERCENT TO $29.7 BLN; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: CO. ‘WILL NOT ACHEIVE’ 6% MARGIN IN 2H18; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR; 03/05/2018 – Drug distributor Cardinal Health’s quarterly profit falls 33 pct; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.85 TO $4.95

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.68 billion for 24.34 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19 billion and $979.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (NYSE:SON) by 7,570 shares to 105,974 shares, valued at $5.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 10,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94 billion and $31.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Methode Electrs Inc (NYSE:MEI) by 34,516 shares to 117,016 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 60,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.