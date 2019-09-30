Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Boosted Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake by $15.74 Million; Van Berkom & Associates Has Increased Thor Inds (THO) Position by $1.70 Million

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 10.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 53,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 548,540 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $161.10M, up from 494,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $287.4. About 1.14M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, Innovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at; 22/03/2018 – Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces the Acquisition of Thermo-Tech Windows, LLC; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – MERGER TO ORGANIZE PRO FORMA CO INTO 4 PRINCIPAL OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES UNDER NAME THERMO COMPANIES INC AS PUBLIC COMPANY; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT & THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ENTER INTO TECHNOLOGY & COMM; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence; 27/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher and Leica Collaborate to Develop Integrated Cryo-tomography Workflow Solution; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC SAYS INVESTING $35 MLN IN A STATE-OF THE ART PHARMA SERVICES SUPPLY CHAIN FACILITY IN RHEINFELDEN (BADEN) GERMANY; 30/04/2018 – MUDRICK SAYS THERMO ACQUISITIONS MERGER NOT IN BEST INTEREST; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Showcase Clinical Research Advances in Immuno-Oncology at AACR; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER, LEICA IN PACT FOR CRYO-TOMOGRAPHY WORKFLOW

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 29,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 859,026 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.21 million, up from 829,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 1.42 million shares traded or 70.58% up from the average. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Thor Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THO); 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93; 29/03/2018 – THOR EXPLORATIONS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANT OF BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OPTIONS; 19/03/2018 – Thor Mining 1H Pretax Loss Widens; Kapunda Resource Analysis Positive; 19/04/2018 – NARA: Lecture and Book Signing with Brad Thor; 15/03/2018 – Thor Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON COMPANY’S INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM PTY LTD; 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING TO BUY BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS FROM ROX

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold THO shares while 107 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.30% more from 46.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement has 88,850 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hutchinson Capital Mgmt Ca holds 2.54% or 154,711 shares in its portfolio. Geode Lc owns 0.01% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 595,243 shares. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 120,317 shares. Meeder Asset accumulated 64 shares. Parkside Natl Bank And reported 0% stake. Horan Mngmt accumulated 96,822 shares. Bahl Gaynor Inc invested in 26,881 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Reinhart Prtnrs Inc stated it has 2.22% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Incorporated holds 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) or 8,434 shares. Georgia-based Acg Wealth has invested 0.14% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Amp Capital invested in 0% or 4,300 shares. Mcmillion Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Wells Fargo & Com Mn accumulated 635,080 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,000 shares.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE) by 1,139 shares to 251,932 shares, valued at $90.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 40,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 398,752 shares, and cut its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV).

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94 billion and $32.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 90,093 shares to 225,905 shares, valued at $48.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 236,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 675,682 shares, and cut its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old National Bancshares In holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 66,267 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Sound Shore Management Inc Ct holds 2.24% or 393,275 shares. Voya Invest Limited Liability Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 222,552 shares. Papp L Roy Associates holds 2.91% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 63,093 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2.65% or 35,516 shares. Pggm Invs has 0.3% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 202,274 shares. Motco stated it has 24,654 shares. E&G Advsr Lp has 945 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Lc owns 14,015 shares. Moreover, Invesco has 0.15% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 2.13M shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr has 0.44% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Mairs And Pwr Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab owns 294,451 shares. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).