Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Boosted Holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by $18.45 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Borgwarner Com Stk (BWA) Shareholder Zebra Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $364,876

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 15.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 67,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 494,823 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.44M, up from 427,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $289.43. About 501,401 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500.

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com Stk (BWA) by 57.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 9,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7,127 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274,000, down from 16,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $40.03. About 290,038 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500.

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 13.56% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.18 per share. BWA’s profit will be $210.27M for 9.81 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Delighted With BorgWarner Inc.’s (NYSE:BWA) ROE Of 21%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “BorgWarner R2S® Takes Turbocharging to New Levels of Fuel Efficiency – GuruFocus.com” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Put BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Some BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Shareholders Are Down 31% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset has invested 0.06% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Legal And General Grp Incorporated Plc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Westpac Corp holds 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) or 127,460 shares. 356,476 are owned by Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Oppenheimer holds 37,289 shares. Moreover, Shine Advisory Services Incorporated has 0.01% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 645 shares. Brinker Cap Incorporated accumulated 7,588 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo invested in 50,798 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Keybank Association Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 10,069 shares. Cwh Mngmt owns 1.85% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 114,710 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Com Ltd Liability accumulated 0.04% or 155,545 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc invested in 29,631 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Lp accumulated 382,322 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman And stated it has 52 shares. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us has 0.16% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 3,698 shares to 10,199 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Packaging Corp Amer Com Stk (NYSE:PKG) by 4,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp Com Stk (NYSE:ORI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The North Carolina-based Sterling Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Deltec Asset Ltd Liability reported 1.5% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Fort LP invested 0.47% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 94,564 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Bowen Hanes & Incorporated has 207,237 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd stated it has 183,268 shares. Horizon Serv Ltd Com holds 2.92% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 15,675 shares. Holderness reported 0.1% stake. Addenda Capital Inc reported 57,162 shares. Maverick Cap Limited holds 0.1% or 26,370 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.2% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 2.70M shares. Becker Capital Management Incorporated holds 0.09% or 9,315 shares in its portfolio. Cookson Peirce And Incorporated reported 0.45% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Com Il has invested 3.02% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94B and $31.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brinks Co (NYSE:BCO) by 23,267 shares to 804,545 shares, valued at $60.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 35,711 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.61 million shares, and cut its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).