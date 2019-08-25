Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Boosted Ebix (EBIX) Stake By $4.27 Million; CT REAL ESTATE INVT TR UNIT CANADA (CTRRF) Shorts Up By 6.78%

CT REAL ESTATE INVT TR UNIT CANADA (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) had an increase of 6.78% in short interest. CTRRF’s SI was 275,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.78% from 258,100 shares previously. It closed at $10.46 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased Ebix Inc (EBIX) stake by 552.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans acquired 87,200 shares as Ebix Inc (EBIX)’s stock declined 9.59%. The Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 102,992 shares with $5.08 million value, up from 15,792 last quarter. Ebix Inc now has $1.05B valuation. The stock decreased 4.75% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $34.32. About 231,015 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 03/04/2018 – EBIX SEES DEAL GENERATING 25C/SHR IN INCREASED EPS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ebix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBIX); 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q EPS 83C, EST. 87C (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE,; 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten; 03/04/2018 – EBIX INC – INTENDS TO FUND ENTIRE TRANSACTION IN CASH, USING ITS EXISTING BANK LINE AND INTERNAL CASH RESERVES; 02/04/2018 – Ebix Sports Ambassadors John Isner and Coco Vandeweghe Win Single and Doubles Titles at the Miami Open Masters 1000 Tournament; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Expects Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Its Earnings; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q OPER MARGIN 31%; 03/04/2018 – India’s Centrum Group to sell money exchange business to U.S.-based Ebix

More notable recent CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “‘Historicâ€™ reform hearing on marijuana – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ubisoft Is About To Catch Up – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UbiSoft: Focus On Quality Franchises – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2018. More interesting news about CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 7 Best Video Game Stocks to Power Up Your Portfolio! – Investorplace.com” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UbiSoft: Exit Strategy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 15, 2018.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. The company has market cap of $2.40 billion. The Company’s portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold EBIX shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.10% less from 23.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Inc invested in 0.01% or 2,669 shares. Kbc Group Nv has invested 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Oppenheimer Asset Inc reported 0.01% stake. 10,592 are held by Arrowstreet Capital L P. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 8,720 shares. Moreover, Aperio Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). 14,385 are owned by Ubs Asset Americas. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co holds 58,395 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Petrus Tru Co Lta has 0.08% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 8,571 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 693,332 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt reported 140,634 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 27,062 shares. State Teachers Retirement invested in 0% or 28,727 shares. Anchor Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Blackrock owns 0.01% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 3.32 million shares.

More notable recent Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ebix Australia Adds TravelCard To Its EbixExchange Platform – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fiduciary Exchange (FIDx) Announces a Strategic Partnership with Ebix, Expanding Annuity Offerings for Advisors – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ebix Hosts Q2 Investor Call Thursday, August 8th at 11:00 am ET – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NEOS Life Deploys Ebix Life Insurance Sales & Administration Solution in Australia – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $10.59 million activity. RENNES FONDATION sold 300,000 shares worth $10.59 million.