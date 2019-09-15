Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Decreased Its Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) Stake by $4.80 Million as Shares Declined; Electron Capital Partners Cut Its Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Holding by $5.15 Million as Stock Value Rose

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 37,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 159,782 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.94M, down from 197,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $147.58. About 968,837 shares traded or 5.51% up from the average. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Net $53M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT OPERATING AND MAINTENANCE CAPITAL SPENDING FOR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 19, 2018; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN EXITED GOOGL, TTWO, VMC, RCL, MNST IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Vulcan Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Cont Ops EPS 40c; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Rev $854.5M; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. — Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) by 82.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 50,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.42% . The institutional investor held 10,322 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $995,000, down from 60,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $110.4. About 359,544 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 15/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Marriott Vacations in lead to clinch merger with ILG; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 03/05/2018 – Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka Named to Full-Service Beverage Programs for Marriott Hotels; 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS, ILG CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 03/05/2018 – UNITE HERE Launches Website to Track Marriott’s Activities in China; 30/05/2018 – DHOFAR TOURISM CO SAYS MIRBAT MARRIOTT RESORT, OWNED BY THE COMPANY, WAS SUBJECT TO VARIOUS DAMAGES DUE TO MEKUNU CYCLONE; 16/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 16 / 2018 – Courtyard by Marriott LaGuardia Hotel – New York City Region; 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS HAS $2.5 BILLION COMMITTED BRIDGE FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations 1Q Net $36M

Analysts await Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 46.48% or $0.66 from last year’s $1.42 per share. VAC’s profit will be $90.53 million for 13.27 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.52% EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $334,785 activity.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94B and $32.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 40,922 shares to 638,856 shares, valued at $18.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) by 190,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold VAC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 34.78 million shares or 5.83% less from 36.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 89,664 are held by Manufacturers Life The. United Services Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Bessemer Gp holds 0% or 31 shares. Peoples reported 0% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Eaton Vance Management reported 39,118 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.04% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Retirement Of Alabama owns 111,691 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 4,837 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP stated it has 0% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Smithfield Tru holds 850 shares. 8 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. First Manhattan holds 0% or 4 shares in its portfolio. Affinity Investment Advsrs holds 0.15% or 5,417 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Natl Bank invested in 0.05% or 9,636 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Company stated it has 220,018 shares.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $735.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 113,619 shares to 2.91M shares, valued at $124.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avangrid Inc by 103,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tellurian Inc New.