Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Decreased Its Douglas Emmett (DEI) Holding; Cls Investments Has Lifted Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake By $1.89 Million

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) stake by 54.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 740,345 shares as Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI)’s stock declined 1.23%. The Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 629,944 shares with $25.46M value, down from 1.37M last quarter. Douglas Emmett Inc now has $7.38B valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.1. About 14,387 shares traded. Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has risen 6.58% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DEI News: 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL UNION OF OPERATING ENGINEERS SAYS CALLING ON DOUGLAS EMMETT INC TO REFILE ITS PROXY STATEMENT; 11/05/2018 – BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI Dl SIENA SPA BMPS.Ml SAYS STARTED PROCESS TO SELL 2.6-3.0 BLN EUROS IN BAD LOANS THIS YR; 12/04/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO CLOSE BY END-MAY BAD LOAN SECURITISATION PROCESS; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT INC QTRLY FFO OF $0.49 PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT INC QTRLY AFFO INCREASED BY 1.8% TO $71.0 MILLION; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI – GROSS NPE 42.6 BLN EUROS AT END-MARCH; 17/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS BANK’S SHAREHOLDERS CAN TAKE ANY DECISION THEY FEEL NECESSARY ON GOVERNANCE MATTERS; 08/05/2018 – Douglas Emmett 1Q Rev $212.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Douglas Emmett Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DEI); 12/03/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS APPOINTS ANDREA ROVELLINI AS CFO TO REPLACE FRANCESCO MELE

Cls Investments Llc increased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 1169.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cls Investments Llc acquired 9,786 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 7.19%. The Cls Investments Llc holds 10,623 shares with $2.05 million value, up from 837 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $104.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $219.62. About 289,495 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miles Cap Inc holds 1.55% or 9,258 shares in its portfolio. 1,556 are owned by Plancorp Ltd. Exchange Cap Mgmt holds 3,668 shares. Washington Trust invested 0.91% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). First Quadrant LP Ca reported 0.01% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Bbva Compass Commercial Bank holds 16,589 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld Incorporated has 0.43% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Regions Corp stated it has 568,892 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsr reported 30,500 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 118,841 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Stock Yards Financial Bank & Tru has 20,407 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. 1,656 are owned by Mairs Power Incorporated. 272,091 were accumulated by Sei. Parkside Commercial Bank & Trust reported 3,881 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Co holds 0.06% or 4,600 shares in its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. NextEra Energy has $23400 highest and $18700 lowest target. $226.20’s average target is 3.00% above currents $219.62 stock price. NextEra Energy had 19 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $207 target. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, August 13. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 13 with “Overweight”. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13.

Cls Investments Llc decreased Ishares Tr (QUAL) stake by 42,294 shares to 602,373 valued at $53.34 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) stake by 17,329 shares and now owns 3,826 shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) was reduced too.

Analysts await Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 1.96% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.51 per share. DEI’s profit will be $91.13 million for 20.24 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Douglas Emmett, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

