Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Cut Acuity Brands (AYI) Holding by $1.30 Million as Stock Declined; Synaptics (SYNA) Holder Arrowpoint Asset Management Lowered Its Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 10,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 367,488 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.10M, down from 378,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $129.31. About 189,407 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Visual Acuity and Optical Coherence Tomography One Year After ILM-flap Transposition; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Clos; 14/05/2018 – International Value Advisers Buys 2.2% of Acuity Brands; 02/04/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $2.11 a share – Earnings Preview; 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “CONTINUE TO BE CAUTIOUS AND BELIEVE OVERALL MARKET CONDITIONS COULD CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGING FOR NEAR FUTURE”; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Synaptics Inc (SYNA) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.07% . The institutional investor held 294,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.69 million, down from 304,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Synaptics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $33.75. About 1.46 million shares traded or 128.12% up from the average. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 35.33% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 11/04/2018 – Synaptics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Adj EPS 92c; 29/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Rev $394M

More notable recent Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Accuity Brands Earnings: AYI Stock Sinks on Disappointing Sales, Outlook – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Acuity Brands, Inc. To Present At The Oppenheimer 14th Annual Industrial Conference on May 8, 2019 in New York – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Acuity Brands Introduces the WINLINE 500 Series from Winona®, a Family of Linear Accent Luminaires Offering Superior Optical Performance – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Acuity Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend NYSE:AYI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94B and $31.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 41,747 shares to 48,095 shares, valued at $7.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Federal Signal Corp (NYSE:FSS) by 200,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 475,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Site Centers Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vulcan Value Prtn Ltd Liability holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 505,320 shares. Kempner Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 32,556 shares stake. Whittier Trust accumulated 2,145 shares. Gotham Asset Management Llc reported 9,616 shares. Md Sass Services has invested 0.47% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 11 shares. 12,000 are held by Bright Rock Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc reported 0.02% stake. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has invested 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). First Personal Financial owns 3,223 shares. State Street Corporation reported 1.35M shares stake. Gw Henssler And Associate Limited has 4,030 shares. 186,434 are held by Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Incorporated. Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Liability owns 50 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Carroll has invested 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Analysts await Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.69 earnings per share, up 6.75% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.52 per share. AYI’s profit will be $107.32 million for 12.02 P/E if the $2.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.37 actual earnings per share reported by Acuity Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 18 investors sold SYNA shares while 59 reduced holdings. only 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 32.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 33.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). West Coast Financial Lc holds 0.75% or 79,722 shares in its portfolio. Axa invested in 0.02% or 139,100 shares. 31,020 were accumulated by Systematic Financial Lp. Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 0% or 620 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.01% or 7,200 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 47,342 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Susquehanna Int Limited Liability Partnership reported 141,636 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 2,769 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 21,636 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 13,943 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Moreover, Proshare Lc has 0% invested in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Focused Wealth Management owns 0% invested in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 200 shares.