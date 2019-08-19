Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Boosted Position in Balchem (BCPC); Novo (NVO) Stock Price Declined While Folketrygdfondet Lowered Holding

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Balchem Corp (BCPC) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 11,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.17% . The institutional investor held 175,753 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.31M, up from 164,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Balchem Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $90.18. About 62,817 shares traded. Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) has risen 4.75% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical BCPC News: 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 20/04/2018 – Balchem Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Balchem 1Q Net $19.3M; 16/05/2018 – Balchem at Houlihan Lokey Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Balchem 1Q EBITDA $40.9M; 04/05/2018 – Balchem 1Q EPS 60c; 22/03/2018 Dir McMillan Gifts 130 Of Balchem Corp; 23/03/2018 – Balchem Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Balchem at Houlihan Lokey Industrials Conference May 17; 19/04/2018 – DJ Balchem Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCPC)

Folketrygdfondet decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet sold 480,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 5.25 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.76 million, down from 5.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $51.25. About 796,980 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK SAYS ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE SHOWS SUPERIOR IMPROVEMENT IN HBA1C VS EMPAGLIFLOZIN IN PIONEER 2 TRIAL; 26/03/2018 – NOVO: FDA APPROVED UPDATE TO TRESIBA PRESCRIBING INFORMATION; 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – APPOINTED NORDEA DANMARK, FILIAL AF NORDEA BANK AB (PUBL) AS LEAD MANAGER TO EXECUTE PROGRAMME INDEPENDENTLY; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: SEMAGLUTIDE STUDY SHOWS SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS; 29/05/2018 – NOVO: TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVEMENT IN HBA1C WITH ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE; 18/04/2018 – Sempre Health and Novo Nordisk Partner to Improve Medication Costs for Patients With Diabetes; 23/05/2018 – San Diego-based Epigen Biosciences enters a collaboration to license its LPA1 Receptor small molecule program to Novo Nordisk A; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Produc; 18/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: XULTOPHY APPROVED IN CANADA FOR TYPE 2 DIABETES

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94B and $31.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 135,476 shares to 369,282 shares, valued at $30.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 15,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,236 shares, and cut its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).