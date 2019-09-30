Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Boosted Its Stake in Unifirst Mass (UNF) as Stock Rose; As International Speedway (ISCA) Market Value Rose, Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Trimmed Holding

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Unifirst Corp Mass (UNF) by 224.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 57,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.13% . The institutional investor held 82,866 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.63M, up from 25,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Unifirst Corp Mass for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $195.43. About 34,317 shares traded. UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) has risen 6.68% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UNF News: 03/04/2018 – UniFirst Declares Regular Cash Dividends; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.56, REV VIEW $1.65 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – UniFirst Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst 2Q Net $58.4M; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST TO BOOST QTR DIV TO 11.25C/SHR FROM 3.75C, EST. 3.75C; 28/03/2018 – UniFirst Lifts Outlook — Market Mover; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST 2Q ADJ EPS $1.38, EST. $1.14; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Unifirst, Globant S.A, Kimball International, Green, Medical Transcription; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst 2Q Rev $419.3M; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst: Repurchased Combined $146.0 M in a Private Transaction With the Croatti Family at a Per Shr Price of $124.00

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in International Speedway Corp (ISCA) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 18,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 184,183 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.27M, down from 202,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in International Speedway Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $45.01. About 273,077 shares traded or 87.85% up from the average. International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) has risen 5.82% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ISCA News: 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q Rev $148.9M; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 30/03/2018 – JEGS Automotive to sponsor Dover International Speedway’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4; 12/04/2018 – INTL SPEEDWAY REPORTS AN BOOST IN ANNUAL DIV; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NASCAR’s majority owners explore sale; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway Sees FY Rev $680M-$695M; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q EPS $3.83; 12/04/2018 – INTL SPEEDWAY RAISES DIV TO 47C/SHR FROM 43C, BDVD EST. 45C; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY 1Q REV. $148.9M, EST. $152.5M (2 EST.); 24/05/2018 – LiveXLive Media To Livestream Country 500 Music Festival From The Daytona International Speedway

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold ISCA shares while 47 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 17.97 million shares or 8.02% less from 19.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup holds 144,120 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameriprise, Minnesota-based fund reported 57,189 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Llc owns 0.01% invested in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) for 21,056 shares. Quantbot Tech Lp accumulated 0% or 200 shares. 6,231 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Metropolitan Life New York stated it has 13,291 shares. 12,756 were accumulated by Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) for 25,401 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 6,335 shares stake. Bartlett & Ltd Liability Company owns 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Bankshares De holds 550 shares. Susquehanna Int Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) or 4,770 shares. D E Shaw holds 0.01% or 104,596 shares in its portfolio. 140,797 are owned by Alberta Inv. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 1,333 shares.

Analysts await International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.26 per share. ISCA’s profit will be $14.77 million for 33.10 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by International Speedway Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31B and $4.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,767 shares to 17,905 shares, valued at $19.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 39,697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Cubic Corp (NYSE:CUB).

More notable recent International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “5 Stocks To Watch For July 3, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Baker Botts advises NASCAR on $2B International Speedway purchase – Dallas Business – Dallas Business Journal” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “International Speedway Corporation to Host First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “ISM Raceway open to ideas on alternative events at track – Phoenix Business Journal” with publication date: November 13, 2018.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94 billion and $32.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 63,312 shares to 337,457 shares, valued at $26.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYR) by 242,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,396 shares, and cut its stake in Unit Corp (NYSE:UNT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 18 investors sold UNF shares while 53 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 14.24 million shares or 1.07% less from 14.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.01% or 31,694 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co Ny has 0.02% invested in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) for 4,832 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 0.01% or 135,832 shares. Fairpointe Ltd Company accumulated 8,892 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Co reported 5,518 shares. Stifel Fincl owns 7,190 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt holds 0.01% or 1,809 shares in its portfolio. Argent has invested 0.03% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). 1.59 million were reported by Vanguard Group. Everence Capital Management has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Shine Inv Advisory Service Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) for 363 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 16,622 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) or 3,870 shares. Northern Trust has invested 0.02% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). New York State Teachers Retirement, a New York-based fund reported 34,746 shares.

More notable recent UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “UniFirst Names 2019 Aldo Croatti and Ronald D. Croatti Scholarship Recipients – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UniFirst to Present at Baird Conference NYSE:UNF – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “UniFirst Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for New High Tech Industrial Laundry Facility in Santa Fe Springs, California – PRNewswire” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “UniFirst Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2019 and Board of Directors Authorizes $100.0 Million Share Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on January 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “UniFirst Announces 2018 Aldo Croatti and Ronald D. Croatti Scholarship Recipients – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 25, 2018.