Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Boosted Holding in Iberiabank (IBKC); As Oracle Com (ORCL) Valuation Rose, South State Cut by $1.92 Million Its Holding

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 21,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% . The institutional investor held 426,964 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.62 million, up from 405,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76B market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $71.58. About 289,490 shares traded or 5.78% up from the average. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 5.85% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 19/04/2018 – Correct: Iberiabank Sets 2020 Goal for Core EPS Growth Above 10%; 20/03/2018 – IBERIABANK – ANNOUNCED DECLARATION OF QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.38/SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Iberiabank Sets 2020 Goal for 10% EPS Growth; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK WILL CLOSE OR CONSOLIDATE 22 BRANCHES IN 2Q, 3Q; 11/05/2018 – EJF Capital Adds Taylor Morrison, Exits Iberiabank: 13F; 19/03/2018 IBERIABANK Names Dr. Monica R. Sylvain as Chief Diversity Officer; 23/03/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Gibraltar Private Bank & Trust Co; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.37, EST. $1.43; 10/04/2018 – Iberia Bank Selects Continuity to Address Compliance Management; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK HAS 2020 GOAL OF CORE EPS GROWTH

South State Corp decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation Com (ORCL) by 25.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 36,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 106,743 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73M, down from 142,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Oracle Corporation Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 16.63 million shares traded or 20.67% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 17/04/2018 – Corona Corporation Switches to Rimini Street for Oracle EBS Support; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 10/04/2018 – Lionbridge to Share Best Practices for Global CX at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience 2018; 21/03/2018 – Ithaca College Selects Oracle HCM Cloud to Optimize Staff and Faculty Engagement for Enhanced Student Success; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to Inject AI into the Sport of Kings; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street: Favorable Appeal Decision Should Result in Refund of Nearly $50M From Oracle; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL FINAL DIV/SHR 130 RUPEES; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Makes it Easier for Brands to Keep their Best Customers Happy

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $972,530 activity. COOPER ANGUS R II bought 5,000 shares worth $381,198. Maples Ricky E bought $75,250 worth of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) on Monday, March 11.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94 billion and $31.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 63,014 shares to 53,839 shares, valued at $3.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 26,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.77 million shares, and cut its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold IBKC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.13 million shares or 1.80% less from 44.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 491 shares in its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). First Hawaiian National Bank reported 4,690 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Commerce The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 35,466 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 22,437 shares. Mgmt Of Virginia owns 139,085 shares or 2.36% of their US portfolio. Alpha Windward Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 3,134 shares. 5,900 are held by Ellington Llc. Bailard stated it has 0.03% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Alps Advisors owns 5,330 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability reported 2,800 shares. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Lc holds 0.03% or 6,195 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild & Asset Us holds 0.47% or 611,067 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.35 billion for 18.94 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 5,402 shares to 85,401 shares, valued at $17.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,907 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

