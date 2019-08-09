Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Boosted Eastgroup Ppty (EGP) Holding by $1.17 Million; Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Microsoft (MSFT)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Eastgroup Ppty Inc (EGP) by 25.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 10,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.77% . The institutional investor held 52,448 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86M, up from 41,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Eastgroup Ppty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $121.65. About 148,615 shares traded. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 28.43% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.11 TO $1.13, EST. $1.13; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q Rev $72.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ EastGroup Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGP); 05/03/2018 EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q EPS 83c; 25/05/2018 – EAST GROUP 300376.SZ SAYS SECURITIES REGULATOR TO FINE COMPANY’S OWNER FOR VIOLATION OF SECURITIES REGULATIONS, BUT WILL NOT PUNISH COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.51 TO $4.61, EST. $4.51; 14/05/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $91; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.51 TO $4.61

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $137.98. About 14.13M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES FOR CONVERSATIONAL AI PUSH; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Announces Collaboration With Microsoft, Providing Customers With Unique Insights Into Their Threat Data; 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 16/04/2018 – MediaTek Collaborates with Microsoft to Advance Innovation and Security for the Intelligent Edge; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 31/05/2018 – lnfosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 12/04/2018 – Pulse Secure Launches vADC Products for Microsoft Azure; 29/05/2018 – In March, Microsoft’s Windows organization was split up

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15M and $562.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 50,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $75.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Asset Inc holds 2.43% or 115,681 shares. Shelton Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 52,487 shares. Thomasville Savings Bank holds 224,385 shares or 4.88% of its portfolio. Azimuth Mgmt Ltd Com reported 235,622 shares or 1.86% of all its holdings. Puzo Michael J has 62,226 shares. Connable Office reported 49,322 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 1.46% or 14.44M shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Ptnrs Ltd Co stated it has 9,029 shares. Ci Investments Incorporated invested in 2.75M shares or 1.82% of the stock. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Company holds 13.2% or 305,309 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gp Limited Liability reported 28,449 shares stake. The California-based Phocas Financial Corp has invested 0.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Modera Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 0.7% or 31,913 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 23,114 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,700 shares.

