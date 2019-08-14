Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Boosted Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) Position By $384,882; Shorts at DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION COMMON S (DOLLF) Lowered By 47.26%

DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION COMMON S (OTCMKTS:DOLLF) had a decrease of 47.26% in short interest. DOLLF’s SI was 12,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 47.26% from 23,700 shares previously. With 81,200 avg volume, 0 days are for DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION COMMON S (OTCMKTS:DOLLF)’s short sellers to cover DOLLF’s short positions. The stock increased 6.40% or $0.016 during the last trading session, reaching $0.266. About 28,050 shares traded. Dolly Varden Silver Corporation (OTCMKTS:DOLLF) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) stake by 57.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans acquired 16,734 shares as Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA)’s stock rose 11.22%. The Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 45,607 shares with $1.06 million value, up from 28,873 last quarter. Central Garden & Pet Co now has $1.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $20.59. About 127,481 shares traded. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) has declined 30.55% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CENTA News: 19/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO – BROOKS PENNINGTON lll (SONNY) HAS SUCCEEDED BILL BROWN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 19/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET NAMES BROOKS PENNINGTON CHAIRMAN; 14/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Acquires Bell Nursery; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 07/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet 2Q EPS 86c; 14/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET BUYS BELL NURSERY; 07/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Company Announces Record Fiscal Second Quarter Revenues and Profits; 07/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Raises FY18 Adj EPS to $1.90 Or Higher; 04/05/2018 – DJ Central Garden & Pet Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENTA); 08/03/2018 Central Garden & Pet Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) stake by 3,009 shares to 89,523 valued at $14.00 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) stake by 21,120 shares and now owns 12,287 shares. Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) was reduced too.

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company has market cap of $19.03 million. The firm explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Dolly Varden property covering an area of 8,800 hectares in northwestern British Columbia, Canada.