Three Peaks Capital Management Upped Its Republic Svcs (RSG) Position; Cohen & Steers Trimmed Edison International (EIX) Stake

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased Edison International (EIX) stake by 2.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 30,035 shares as Edison International (EIX)’s stock rose 23.64%. The Cohen & Steers Inc holds 986,703 shares with $66.51 million value, down from 1.02 million last quarter. Edison International now has $27.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $75.88. About 2.14M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SOCAL Edison – 03/23/2018 03:23 PM; 17/05/2018 – Con Edison at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – So Cal Edison – 03/30/2018 12:34 PM; 30/05/2018 – Quantum Genomics SAS Access Event Set By Edison for Jun. 6-7; 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES EDISON INTL OUTLOOKS TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE; 28/05/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Conference Set By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 17/04/2018 – Earlens Light-Driven Hearing Aid Receives Best New Product Award at 2018 Edison Awards; 21/05/2018 – YouGov at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today; 09/05/2018 – Phillips Edison Grocery Center REIT III Initial Public Offering Declared Effective by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 12/04/2018 – Edison Awards Recognize Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ VITROS® NEPHROCHECK® Test for Best New Product

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) stake by 5.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc acquired 3,611 shares as Republic Svcs Inc (RSG)’s stock rose 8.08%. The Three Peaks Capital Management Llc holds 73,223 shares with $6.34M value, up from 69,612 last quarter. Republic Svcs Inc now has $27.66B valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.22. About 1.26M shares traded or 22.62% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) reported 0.02% stake. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 114 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0% or 20,800 shares. Moreover, Bp Plc has 0.09% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). 70,765 were reported by Fil. Dupont Capital Management invested in 0.11% or 57,231 shares. Advisory Service Networks has invested 0% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd reported 49,503 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 563,437 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested 0.94% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Prudential Public Limited Com owns 742,421 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Utd Capital Finance Advisers Ltd, California-based fund reported 231,018 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Llp holds 468,864 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.07% or 270,914 shares in its portfolio. 2,545 were accumulated by Ifrah Finance Services.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) stake by 27,107 shares to 13,790 valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) stake by 13,335 shares and now owns 9,399 shares. Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Republic Services (NYSE:RSG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Republic Services has $9400 highest and $82 lowest target. $87’s average target is 0.90% above currents $86.22 stock price. Republic Services had 7 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by UBS. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 11 to “Hold”.

Cohen & Steers Inc increased Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (JRO) stake by 98,406 shares to 197,717 valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Antero Midstream Corp stake by 204,069 shares and now owns 3.70M shares. Adams Natural Resources Fund was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Edison Intl has $8700 highest and $6500 lowest target. $75.50’s average target is -0.50% below currents $75.88 stock price. Edison Intl had 13 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 4 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained Edison International (NYSE:EIX) rating on Friday, August 16. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $7200 target. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8100 target in Friday, September 20 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, June 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Monday, August 12. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 4 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, May 29 with “Market Perform”.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $569.37M for 11.93 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold EIX shares while 167 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 268.68 million shares or 2.04% more from 263.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Fincl Bank De has 0.01% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). 6,788 were accumulated by Private Asset Mngmt Inc. Arrow Corporation accumulated 350 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cibc Ww Inc owns 0% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 12,505 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc invested in 129,610 shares. Moreover, Amica Mutual Insur has 0.14% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 15,883 shares. 23,338 were reported by Bridgewater Associate Lp. Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 7,441 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Limited Liability Corp reported 22 shares stake. Laurion Capital Lp invested in 25,571 shares or 0.02% of the stock. American Gru has 112,378 shares. Acadian Asset Llc holds 0% or 2,210 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 15,148 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). National Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 57,945 shares.