Three Peaks Capital Management Upped Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holding by $560,046; Stock Declined; Tradition Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by $384,120 as Stock Declined

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 26.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc bought 4,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 21,145 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, up from 16,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $107.84. About 132,686 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS CHINA WILL REVIEW QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL IN A FAIR MANNER; 02/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 6; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C, EST. $1.67; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXPI PURCHASE AGREEMENT UNTIL JULY 25; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Deadline for NXP Deal as China Review Drags On; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NXP, QUALCOMM RIVER HOLDINGS AGREED TO EXTEND END DATE OF THEIR PURCHASE AGREEMENT FROM APRIL 25, 2018 TO JULY 25, 2018; 19/04/2018 – LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – AMENDMENT ELIMINATES REQUIREMENT THAT QUALCOMM DELIVER AUDITED AND UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR NXP; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ANNOUNCED RENEWED CLEARANCE FROM FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION UNDER HART-SCOTT-RODINO (HSR) ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT OF 1976

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 24.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 3,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 15,213 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, up from 12,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $177.62. About 36,105 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39M and $368.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 32,156 shares to 23,333 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Growth Advantage (JGASX) by 26,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,088 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – NXPI – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NXP and VW share the wide possibilities of Ultra-Wideband’s (UWB) fine ranging capabilities – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Loop bullish on NXP Semi valuation – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do NXP Semiconductors’s (NASDAQ:NXPI) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NXPI Stock Chasing Triple-Digit Territory as Bull Signals Flash – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $339.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 15,317 shares to 33,943 shares, valued at $4.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,601 shares, and cut its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Norfolk Southern to present at Cowen and Company 12th Annual Global Transportation Conference – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Here’s how much Norfolk Southern will pay its new CFO – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “August Rail Data Remains Weak, In Line with July – Stephens – StreetInsider.com” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Railroads See Headwinds Cutting Volumes For Rest Of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.