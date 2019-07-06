Three Peaks Capital Management Upped Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Stake by $748,458; Apple (AAPL) Position Lifted by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 23.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 2,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,409 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98M, up from 12,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $278.26. About 286,493 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has risen 12.40% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 09/04/2018 – DPZ:SOME SUBSIDIARIES TO ISSUE ABOUT $825M NEW NOTES; 29/05/2018 – Domino’s Hotspots®: Now Open for Customer Suggestions; 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM 2018 NOTES TO PREPAY, RETIRE ABOUT $491.3 MLN OF OUTSTANDING 2015 NOTES AT PAR, TO PAY TRANSACTION FEES; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys Into Domino’s Pizza; 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC – ANNOUNCED THAT CERTAIN OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES INTEND TO COMPLETE A RECAPITALIZATION TRANSACTION; 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC – COMPANY’S SUBSIDIARIES INTEND TO ISSUE APPROXIMATELY $825 MLN OF NEW SECURITIZED NOTES; 26/04/2018 – Appetite for Domino’s Pizza grows. The company posted better-than-expected first quarter earnings Thursday; 08/05/2018 – Google eases tech stress with app controls, table-booking assistant; 26/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Closes at Record High as CEO Prepares His Exit; 27/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC DPZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $235

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 70.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 1,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,810 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $913,000, up from 2,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $931.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – APPLE INTRODUCES IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT)RED SPECIAL; 03/04/2018 – Apple Said Planning Move From Intel For Mac Chips From 2020 (Video); 08/03/2018 – In the past, some artists have made a connection between Apple’s wealth and its efforts (or lack thereof) to pay musicians; 26/03/2018 – Apple Music boss Jimmy Iovine says streaming services need to diversify to stay alive; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook To Meet With President Trump Wednesday Afternoon — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – WA State Auditor: Washington State Apple Commission Accountability 3/29/2018 – 3/29/2018; 30/05/2018 – TUNE First to lncorporate Updated Apple Search Ads Attribution API, Quantify App Redownloads; 23/03/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO TARGET SCHOOLS WITH NEW IPAD, EDUCATION APPS; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS SUPPLIERS ANTICIPATE REGULAR PRODUCTION RAMP SCHEDULE, WHICH SHOULD START AROUND MAY; 04/04/2018 – Taboola Signs Deal With ZTE to Create Android Rival to Apple News

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 477,270 shares to 1,120 shares, valued at $30,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Americas Car Mart Inc (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 25,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,400 shares, and cut its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Knightsbridge Asset Management Ltd accumulated 44,870 shares. Pecaut And owns 5.31% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 59,894 shares. Kopp Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 7,336 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd owns 4.55M shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr holds 300 shares. 41,989 were reported by Centurylink Invest Company. Telemus Ltd Llc holds 125,498 shares or 1.81% of its portfolio. Duff & Phelps Management, Illinois-based fund reported 41,620 shares. Clarivest Asset, California-based fund reported 994,415 shares. Matthew 25 Management holds 8.51% or 120,000 shares in its portfolio. Regions Corporation has invested 1.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Andra Ap has 0.18% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The United Kingdom-based Veritas Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 275,525 are owned by Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Corp. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 2.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 953,859 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $339.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2,466 shares to 9,601 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 5,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,196 shares, and cut its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold DPZ shares while 121 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 38.49 million shares or 8.67% less from 42.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability invested 0.06% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Spark Inv Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.34% or 28,700 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation owns 152,199 shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Co reported 2,409 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity holds 68,361 shares. The New York-based Tower Rech Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) has invested 0.06% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Lazard Asset Management Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Jag Capital Management Lc holds 0.38% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) or 9,055 shares. Mariner Ltd Com holds 1,182 shares. Tyvor Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 10,600 shares. Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.11% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 7,155 shares. Numerixs Technologies has 8,200 shares. Amer Century Companies Inc holds 0.08% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) or 307,292 shares.

