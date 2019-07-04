Three Peaks Capital Management Upped By $541,766 Its Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Holding; Ameriprise Financial Has Boosted Sonoco Products Co (SON) Holding

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) stake by 26.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc acquired 2,014 shares as Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG)’s stock rose 0.87%. The Three Peaks Capital Management Llc holds 9,686 shares with $2.61M value, up from 7,672 last quarter. Wellcare Health Plans Inc now has $14.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $281.69. About 226,206 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 24.83% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: WellCare to buy Meridian for $2.5 billion, boosting its Medicaid membership; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED BY MERIDIAN UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health to buy Meridian for $2.5 bln; 05/03/2018 WellCare Commits to Tampa Headquarters through 2030; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 70c-80c to 2020 Adj EPS; 06/03/2018 – ‘Ohana Health Plan Awarded Contract to Provide Community Care Services (CCS) Statewide to Eligible Medicaid Members; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects to End Deal by End of 2018; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicaid Medical Benefits Ratios 86.3%; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Rev $4.65B

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased Sonoco Products Co (SON) stake by 1.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ameriprise Financial Inc acquired 20,845 shares as Sonoco Products Co (SON)’s stock rose 3.78%. The Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 2.01M shares with $123.94 million value, up from 1.99M last quarter. Sonoco Products Co now has $6.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $66.12. About 219,249 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 22.42% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 14/03/2018 Sonoco Recognized for Packaging Excellence, Innovation at FPA Awards; 02/04/2018 – SONOCO WELCOMES ROBERT C. TIEDE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 29/05/2018 – SONOCO SEES DEAL MODESTLY ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO SEES 2Q BASE EPS 83C TO 89C, EST. 82C; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – SONOCO EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 BASE EARNINGS TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $0.83 TO $0.89 PER DILUTED SHARE; 12/04/2018 – Sonoco Completes Acquisition Of Highland Packaging Solutions; 18/04/2018 – Sonoco Increases Common Stk Div by 5.1%; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products 1Q EPS 73c; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products 1Q Net $74.9M; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.22-EPS $3.32

Among 2 analysts covering WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. WellCare Health Plans had 12 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Thursday, March 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Inc holds 332,334 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability (Wy) accumulated 0.07% or 205 shares. Boston Ltd Liability has invested 0.25% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.02% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Hood River Mgmt Limited Company invested in 1.98% or 146,222 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 779 shares. 59,341 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability owns 1,643 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Partner Fund Management Limited Partnership accumulated 332,834 shares. Omers Administration Corp invested in 2,700 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 12,090 shares. Sectoral Asset Mgmt reported 0.53% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) stake by 2,466 shares to 9,601 valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) stake by 10,829 shares and now owns 25,773 shares. Ihs Markit Ltd was reduced too.

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “WCG, HF, STI MERGER CLASS ACTIONS: Halper Sadeh LLP Alerts Investors of Important Upcoming Deadlines in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against Wellcare Health Plans, Inc., Hff, Inc., and Suntrust Banks, Inc. â€“ WCG, HF, STI – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Wayfair Inc (W) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Stock Is Cheap for a Reason – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) stake by 40,488 shares to 122,492 valued at $14.26 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Adr stake by 17,154 shares and now owns 42,342 shares. Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sonoco Products had 6 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of SON in report on Monday, June 24 to “Sell” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 25 investors sold SON shares while 102 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 2.05% less from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs owns 447 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 25,874 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited has 0% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,763 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp holds 4,389 shares. Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 13,359 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 1.98 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of holds 10,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 551,363 were accumulated by First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership. Dupont Cap Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 0.12% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) or 150,753 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt Corporation has 0.01% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0.01% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 18,900 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Wells Fargo And Mn has 590,877 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.