Three Peaks Capital Management Trimmed Zoetis (ZTS) Position By $1.08 Million; Realogy Holdings Has 1.12 Sentiment

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased Zoetis Inc (ZTS) stake by 29.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 10,829 shares as Zoetis Inc (ZTS)’s stock rose 12.87%. The Three Peaks Capital Management Llc holds 25,773 shares with $2.60M value, down from 36,602 last quarter. Zoetis Inc now has $59.87B valuation. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $125.37. About 1.21M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – S&P: Zoetis Rating Reflects Expectation That Leverage Will Remain in 2x-3x Range in 2018-2019; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Net $352M; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93; 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $120 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO THE COMPANY UNDER OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zoetis Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZTS); 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Expects to Complete Acquisition Before End 2018; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10

Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 101 investment professionals increased and opened new equity positions, while 90 sold and reduced equity positions in Realogy Holdings Corp. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 137.64 million shares, down from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Realogy Holdings Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 67 Increased: 66 New Position: 35.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 101,519 shares. Hartford Investment Management Company owns 60,869 shares. Artemis Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 1.32 million shares. Franklin Street Advsr Nc holds 63,665 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Hsbc Plc has 0.1% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 518,643 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 42,168 shares. Nordea Invest has invested 0.1% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.11% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Diligent Invsts Limited reported 17,407 shares. Permanens Lp stated it has 6,000 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. 77,754 were accumulated by Invest House Limited Liability Co. Putnam Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Com owns 6.04M shares. Caprock Gp owns 2,076 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fund Management Sa reported 0.03% stake.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC) stake by 7,553 shares to 44,373 valued at $4.70 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) stake by 22,078 shares and now owns 112,452 shares. Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zoetis has $132 highest and $100 lowest target. $118.63’s average target is -5.38% below currents $125.37 stock price. Zoetis had 14 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of ZTS in report on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. UBS initiated Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) rating on Wednesday, March 20. UBS has “Hold” rating and $100 target. The rating was maintained by Craig Hallum with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. Bank of America downgraded Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) on Monday, July 1 to “Neutral” rating. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, August 13 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, July 22. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 2 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by SunTrust. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by BMO Capital Markets.

The stock increased 2.84% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.15. About 2.76M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $38M; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 38C; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Realogy; 20/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Names Michael Miedler As Chief Growth Officer; 22/03/2018 – Cartus Presents Masters Cup to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans at Annual Broker Network Conference; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Payable To Shareholders Of Record As Of May 16, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss $67M; 14/05/2018 – Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate

Okumus Fund Management Ltd. holds 20.85% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. for 8.19 million shares. Tremblant Capital Group owns 6.96 million shares or 4.59% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. has 2.21% invested in the company for 17.74 million shares. The Tennessee-based Southeastern Asset Management Inc Tn has invested 1.7% in the stock. Stanley Capital Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 304,144 shares.

Realogy Holdings Corp. provides real estate services. The company has market cap of $703.09 million. It operates through four divisions: Real Estate Franchise Services , Company Owned Real Estate Brokerage Services (NRT), Relocation Services (Cartus), and Title and Settlement Services (TRG). It has a 14.14 P/E ratio. The RFG segment franchises its real estate brokerage franchise systems under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, ERA, SothebyÂ’s International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names to real estate brokerage businesses.

