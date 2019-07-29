Three Peaks Capital Management Trimmed Verisign (VRSN) Position By $446,346; Intra-cellular Therapies (ITCI) Sentiment Is 1.33

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased Verisign Inc (VRSN) stake by 20.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 2,466 shares as Verisign Inc (VRSN)’s stock rose 11.25%. The Three Peaks Capital Management Llc holds 9,601 shares with $1.74M value, down from 12,067 last quarter. Verisign Inc now has $25.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $214.48. About 85,643 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 53.08% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN); 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M

Intra-cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.40, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 53 investment professionals increased and started new stock positions, while 40 trimmed and sold holdings in Intra-cellular Therapies Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 36.90 million shares, up from 36.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Intra-cellular Therapies Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 25 Increased: 43 New Position: 10.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company has market cap of $436.12 million. The firm is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. It currently has negative earnings. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease.

The stock decreased 5.50% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $7.91. About 393,886 shares traded. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI) has declined 40.49% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ITCI News: 15/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Presentations on Lumateperone at Two Upcoming Medical Conferences; 13/03/2018 Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Positive Pre-NDA Meeting with FDA for Lumateperone for the Treatment of Schizophrenia; 13/03/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR:FDA OK’D CONTENT,TIMING OF ROLLING NDA BY MID’18; 31/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on Symptom Improvement by Lumateperone on Negative Symptoms, Depression, and Social Function in Patients with Schizophrenia at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual; 03/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies 1Q Loss/Shr 65c; 29/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Presentations on Lumateperone at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Intra-Cellular Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES – HAD POSITIVE PRE-NDA MEETING WITH FDA REGARDING LUMATEPERONE FOR TREATMENT OF SCHIZOPHRENIA; 26/04/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES PRESENTS DATA ON ITI-214 AT 2018 AMERI

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.25 million activity.

More notable recent Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why PulteGroup, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Clear Channel Outdoor Slumped Today – Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intra-Cellular – Potential Game Changer – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intra-Cellular Therapies: Poised To Rally – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/08/2019: PRVL,SGMO,ITCI – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. for 949,833 shares. Bb Biotech Ag owns 2.20 million shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Midwest Bank Trust Division has 0.59% invested in the company for 353,592 shares. The New York-based Pura Vida Investments Llc has invested 0.4% in the stock. Samlyn Capital Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.36 million shares.

Analysts await Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.91 earnings per share, down 33.82% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.68 per share. After $-0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 44.44% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “VeriSign (VRSN) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “VeriSign (VRSN) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is VeriSign, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VRSN) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “VeriSign (VRSN) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “VeriSign (VRSN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.