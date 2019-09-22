Three Peaks Capital Management Trimmed Ptc (PTC) Stake; Shorts at Hanger (HNGR) Raised By 26.9%

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased Ptc Inc (PTC) stake by 35.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 10,746 shares as Ptc Inc (PTC)’s stock declined 22.92%. The Three Peaks Capital Management Llc holds 19,759 shares with $1.77M value, down from 30,505 last quarter. Ptc Inc now has $7.80B valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $67.72. About 811,779 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY Rev $1.25B-$1.26B; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY18 EPS (NON-GAAP) $ 1.31 – $ 1.41; 20/03/2018 – DOT Railroad: FRA Takes Proactive Approach to Help Railroads Meet Congressional PTC Requirement; 08/03/2018 – Staples Solutions Goes Live with PTC’s Retail Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Solution; 14/03/2018 – LOSSES FROM NEW SECURED BAD LOANS SHOULD BE FULLY COVERED WITHIN 8 YEARS, COVERAGE TO RISE FROM 5 PCT IN FIRST YEAR TO 27.5 PTC IN FOURTH YEAR TO 75 PCT IN SEVENTH YEAR -EU; 27/03/2018 – PTC Adds Connected Forecasting to Servigistics Service Parts Management Solution; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. SEES 3Q REV. $310M TO $315M, EST. $308.5M; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q REV. 40.1B RUPEES; 02/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PTC India Financial Services Ltd; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 39.25 BLN RUPEES VS 31.59 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Hanger Inc (NYSE:HNGR) had an increase of 26.9% in short interest. HNGR’s SI was 1.15 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 26.9% from 902,500 shares previously. With 320,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Hanger Inc (NYSE:HNGR)’s short sellers to cover HNGR’s short positions. The SI to Hanger Inc’s float is 3.49%. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $21.54. About 244,365 shares traded. Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hanger, Inc. provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care services, and distributes O&P devices and components in the United States. The company has market cap of $803.50 million. It operates in two divisions, Patient Care; and Products & Services. It has a 68.16 P/E ratio. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which designs, fabricates, and delivers custom O&P services and products through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and provides payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.

Among 6 analysts covering PTC (NASDAQ:PTC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. PTC has $120 highest and $8300 lowest target. $96.14’s average target is 41.97% above currents $67.72 stock price. PTC had 12 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold” on Thursday, July 25. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform” on Thursday, July 25. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral” on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Mizuho. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) stake by 37,744 shares to 91,093 valued at $4.93 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc stake by 32,432 shares and now owns 74,093 shares. Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold PTC shares while 137 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 65.19 million shares or 3.25% less from 67.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Century Cos accumulated 837,799 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset owns 7,847 shares. Barclays Public Lc has 0% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 9,406 shares. Thb Asset Management stated it has 594,221 shares. Assetmark reported 253 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.01% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 928,488 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Moreover, Tdam Usa has 0.61% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). 146,739 were reported by Northern Corp. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 14,133 shares. Rmb Mgmt has invested 0.85% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).